Home / Industry / News / 'India to decide policy once of Iran-Israel conflict impact understood'

'India to decide policy once of Iran-Israel conflict impact understood'

India, the world's third largest oil importer and consumer, imports a significant chunk of its petroleum purchases from the Middle East

Sunil Barthwal, commerce secretary
Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 15 2024 | 4:34 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Indian government will take a policy decision to mitigate any effect on its trade from the conflict between Iran and Israel after it has fully understood the impact, the country's trade secretary said on Monday.

"Policy interventions will only come after we understand the issues traders are facing. Based on that exercise, whatever is needed definitely government will address that," India's Trade Secretary Sunil Barthwal told reporters.
 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

India, the world's third largest oil importer and consumer, imports a significant chunk of its petroleum purchases from the Middle East.
 
Oil prices slipped on Monday, with the market downplaying the risk of broader regional conflagration after Iran's weekend attack on Israel.
 
India advised its citizens on Friday against travelling to Iran and Israel until further notice in view of the "prevailing situation in the region".

Also Read

We must find a two-state solution for Israel and Palestine, says MEA

Israel-Gaza war: Nations call for peaceful resolution; latest updates here

US to stay out, Israel warns of retaliation after Iran attack: Key points

Commerce ministry proposes new bye-laws for election of EPCs, FIEO

Israeli president says 'two-state solution' not a solution: What is it?

India seeks global collaborations to explore use of methanol as ship fuel

PE deal value in Indian real estate down 30% from 2019-20: Anarock

Govt rules out possibility of permitting sugar exports in 2023-24 season

Steelmakers fall short of investment target due to delays linked to China

Country's consumer firms gear up to capitalise on a sizzling summer

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :IranIsrael-Iran Conflict

First Published: Apr 15 2024 | 4:34 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story