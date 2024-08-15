Indian carriers' July on-time performance lowest in six months, shows data
Flight disruptions in July were caused by a faulty update from the cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike that led to an outage of Microsoft apps and services, heavy rains in Mumbai and DelhiDeepak Patel New Delhi
The average daily on-time performance (OTP) of all major carriers in July was the lowest in the last six months, according to data from the Ministry of Civil Aviation reviewed by Business Standard.
Flight disruptions in July were caused by a faulty update from the cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike that led to an outage of Microsoft apps and services, heavy rains in Mumbai and Delhi, and the sudden shift of flights from Terminal 1 to the other two terminals after the roof collapse at the former. These factors resulted in airlines recording their worst punctuality in July since January this year.
Airline executives stated that while the collapse at Terminal 1 occurred on June 28, the sudden shift of flights to the other terminals induced significant delays, and the effect lingered for many days.
In July, SpiceJet's OTP at 43.49 per cent was the worst among all the major carriers. Air India's OTP in July stood at 59.24 per cent, the second worst among all major carriers. IndiGo, Air India, SpiceJet, Vistara, AIX Connect, and Akasa Air did not immediately respond to Business Standard's requests for statements on this matter. Average daily on-time performance (in %)
|
| IndiGo
| Air India
| SpiceJet
| Vistara
| AIX Connect
| Akasa Air
| Feb
| 75.08
| 60.19
| 67.76
| 68.67
| 75.77
| 74.27
| March
| 82.03
| 77.56
| 68.58
| 77.60
| 85.07
| 85.21
| April
| 78.76
| 78.85
| 70.84
| 78.17
| 82.18
| 89.59
| May
| 75.72
| 73.31
| 67.01
| 82.15
| 76.03
| 86.43
| June
| 77.17
| 67.82
| 55.37
| 78.53
| 80.43
| 80.46
| July
| 64.43
| 59.24
| 43.49
| 64.67
| 73.27
| 65.55
Source: Ministry of Civil Aviation