Indian carriers' July on-time performance lowest in six months, shows data

The average daily on-time performance (OTP) of all major carriers in July was the lowest in the last six months, according to data from the Ministry of Civil Aviation reviewed by Business Standard.

Flight disruptions in July were caused by a faulty update from the cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike that led to an outage of Microsoft apps and services, heavy rains in Mumbai and Delhi, and the sudden shift of flights from Terminal 1 to the other two terminals after the roof collapse at the former. These factors resulted in airlines recording their worst punctuality in July since January this year.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp