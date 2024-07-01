Delhi Airport T1 roof collapse disrupts 22k passengers, shift to T2 and T3

The collapse of a canopy at Terminal 1 (T1) of Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport on Friday disrupted the travel plans of approximately 22,615 passengers. The civil aviation ministry reported on Monday that the incident, which resulted in one fatality and eight injuries, led to the cancellation and rescheduling of numerous flights.

Around 21,690 passengers from IndiGo and 925 from SpiceJet have been affected. Of these, refunds have been processed for 9,972 passengers, with 9,431 passengers from IndiGo and 541 from SpiceJet receiving their money back, according to a report by Hindustan Times. However, refunds for 196 passengers remain pending, the report added. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Delhi Airport has three terminals: Terminal 1, Terminal 2, and Terminal 3. T1 is used by IndiGo and SpiceJet for domestic flight operations.

Union Minister Naidu meets with aviation bodies

In response to the incident, Union Minister of Civil Aviation Ram Mohan Naidu visited the Airport Operations Control Centre (AOCC) on Monday to oversee the ongoing operations. Minister Naidu held a meeting with senior officials from various aviation bodies, including the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), and representatives from the airlines.

The meeting focused on managing the transition of flights from Terminal 1 to Terminals 2 and 3, ensuring that operations run smoothly and passenger handling is efficient. This included discussions on increasing manpower to manage the higher volume of passengers.

“Inspected the AOCC, IGI Airport, I convened with senior officials from the Ministry of Civil Aviation, DGCA, BCAS, DIAL, and airline operators to review current operations and passenger handling following the transition of flights from T1 to T2 and T3,” the Union Minister posted on X.

The DGCA has activated war rooms to facilitate close coordination between DIAL and the airlines. Minister Naidu has urged all stakeholders to uphold rigorous standards to ensure smooth operations and prioritise passenger safety.

Operations shifted from T1 to T2 and T3

In the wake of the incident, DIAL announced on Saturday that operations at Terminal 1 would remain suspended until further notice. All domestic flights typically handled at Terminal 1, including those of IndiGo and SpiceJet, have been relocated to Terminals 2 and 3.

“Flight operations are normal at Delhi airport. Please note that all flights at Delhi Airport are currently operating from Terminals 2 and 3. Flights originally scheduled for Terminal 1 have been relocated to Terminals 3 and 2,” Delhi airport confirmed in a post on X.

Delhi T1 canopy collapse

The canopy collapsed on Friday morning following heavy rainfall in the national capital. The unexpected downpour caused significant disruptions at the airport and resulted in one fatality and eight injuries. Emergency response teams, including the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) were immediately involved.

The Minister expressed his condolences for the loss of life and assured that the injured are receiving medical treatment. The civil aviation ministry also announced Rs 20 lakh compensation to the family of the victim and Rs 3 lakh for those injured in the incident.

IIT Delhi Structural Engineering Department to assess T1

To prevent future incidents, a special team from IIT Delhi’s Structural Engineering Department has been brought in for an initial inspection. This independent assessment is expected to be completed within a month. The decision to restart operations at T1 will only commence after the report’s findings are assessed.

Naidu has also ordered structural inspections at all airports across the country, with reports expected within two to five days.

(With agency inputs)

