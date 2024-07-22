Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

16,000 remote pilot certificates issued for operating drones in India: Govt

In a written reply, Mohol also said that 48 drone companies are producing DGCA type-certified Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) models in the country and 70 models have been type certified by regulator

The certificates have been issued by the DGCA-approved Remote Pilot Training Organisations (RPTOs). | (Photo: reuters)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 22 2024 | 5:42 PM IST
As many as 16,000 Remote Pilot Certificates (RPCs) have been issued for operating drones in the country, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol told the Rajya Sabha on Monday.

The certificates have been issued by the DGCA-approved Remote Pilot Training Organisations (RPTOs).

In a written reply, Mohol also said that 48 drone companies are producing DGCA type-certified Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) models in the country and 70 models have been type certified by the regulator.

"The drone industry is witnessing growth in India. Till date, 16,000 Remote Pilot Certificates (RPC) have been issued by Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA)-approved RPTOs," he said.

There are 116-DGCA-approved RPTOs.


First Published: Jul 22 2024 | 5:42 PM IST

