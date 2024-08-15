AI will overhaul CX, downsize teams, believe 89% industry leaders: Report

Artificial intelligence (AI) is set to drive an unprecedented transformation in customer experience (CX), according to nearly 89 per cent of industry leaders in India, as per a recent report released by Zendesk, a software as a service (SaaS) company. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The study, as reported by The Financial Express, indicates that this transformation in CX will lead to downsizing, as AI’s efficiency will enable companies to manage work with smaller teams. Industry leaders anticipate a possible restructuring of CX teams within three years. “In the near future, AI will play a role in all customer interactions, moving us beyond traditional, manual service to more advanced, technology-driven experiences,” said Craig Flower, Chief Information Officer at Zendesk.

'India more optimistic about AI'

The report highlights that 83 per cent of CX leaders in India are optimistic about the widespread use of AI. Furthermore, 92 per cent of Indian industry leaders believe that AI is fundamentally altering everything they know about CX. In contrast, only 70 per cent of leaders in Singapore and Australia share this view.

“AI will change everything we know about CX, from the way CX organisations are structured, to the roles of agents and administrators, and the way customer experiences are curated. This will lead to more efficient, personalised, and intelligent experiences for both customers and agents,” said Vasudeva Rao Munnaluri, RVP India & SAARC at Zendesk.

'AI Will Improve Customer Management Too'

The Zendesk study predicts that AI’s role will extend to handling initial customer inquiries, ensuring consistency across service platforms, and tracking the performance of both human and AI agents. The report also forecasts a fivefold increase in customer service interactions by 2027, with 92 per cent of leaders confident in AI’s ability to maintain quality service.

According to industry leaders, human agents will focus on more complex tasks, while AI uses data to tailor and improve customer experiences. A significant 92 per cent of Indian industry leaders, according to the study, believe that AI agents will be capable of handling questions of any complexity, with AI projected to resolve 80 per cent of interactions globally.