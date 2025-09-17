Home / Industry / News / AI and automation top priorities for Indian corporate treasuries: EY

AI and automation top priorities for Indian corporate treasuries: EY

EY India's 2025 corporate treasury survey shows leaders moving from AI pilots to real-world applications, with automation and digital fluency at the core

Digital platforms &amp; changing engagement models
EY India’s 2025 corporate treasury survey finds AI and automation top the agenda, with cash forecasting emerging as the leading use case for transformation.
Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2025 | 2:58 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Indian corporate treasuries are prioritising automation and artificial intelligence (AI) as they prepare for the next phase of transformation, according to the EY India Corporate Treasury Survey 2025.
 
Nearly half of the 85 treasury leaders surveyed ranked automation of treasury and banking operations as their highest investment priority, while 82 per cent said AI is critical to their future strategy.

From pilots to real-world adoption

The survey showed that treasury leaders were moving beyond experiments with AI to real-world applications, with the top use case so far being cash forecasting. Around 26 per cent of respondents stated that they are testing AI models to get a clearer picture of money coming in and going out.
 
Other areas are also picking up momentum, including foreign exchange (9 per cent), trade finance (8 per cent), and working capital optimisation (6 per cent).
 
“Economic volatility, regulatory shifts, and rapid digitisation are forcing treasury teams to do more with less – automate without losing control, manage risk while enabling growth, and deliver predictive, real-time insights for strategic decision making,” said Hemal Shah, partner and leader, treasury and commodity advisory – risk consulting, EY India.

Combining financial expertise with digital fluency

Treasury effectiveness is also increasingly being defined by the ability to combine financial expertise with digital fluency. Nearly 49 per cent of respondents reported a 50:50 split between functional and technology roles, while another 35 per cent favoured a 70:30 balance in favour of financial expertise.
 
The survey found that hybrid and modular models are becoming more common. Thirty-five per cent of treasuries have partially or fully outsourced technology maintenance, 25 per cent outsource back-office accounting, and 11 per cent outsource front-office dealing operations.

Skilling challenge

Despite progress in technology adoption, weaknesses persist. More than 70 per cent of treasury teams continue to rely on spreadsheets, while two-thirds cite weak reporting and dashboarding as a challenge.
 
The survey also found skilling to be lagging. Around 50 per cent of leaders stressed the importance of domain expertise, while 52 per cent highlighted technical skills such as software and data analysis. However, many organisations have yet to embed structured training. This creates a risk that technology investments may outpace workforce readiness.

Vision for 2030

By 2030, EY projects treasuries will operate as "digitally native" control towers, using real-time data and intelligent systems to anticipate risks and guide capital allocation.
 
Future-ready treasuries will go beyond liquidity management and will “anticipate risks, shape capital allocation, and safeguard organisational resilience”, the report concludes.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India's bulk drug makers start preparing for Ozempic patent expiry

Govt plans ₹5,000 cr scheme to promote decarbonisation: Steel secy

$13 billion worth of IT contracts up for renewal in coming months

GoM discusses new scheme for debt restructuring of power discoms

Premium

Hospitals vs insurers: Policyholders bear the brunt of rising medical costs

Topics :Artificial intelligenceAutomationArtificial intelligence in financeBS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 17 2025 | 2:43 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story