Govt plans ₹5,000 cr scheme to promote decarbonisation: Steel secy

The government is working on a ₹5,000 crore scheme to promote adoption of clean steel-making technologies, thereby reducing carbon emissions, Steel Secretary Sandeep Poundrik said on Wednesday.

The senior ministry official made the remarks while speaking to PTI on the sidelines of the 'FT Live Energy Transition Summit India' in the national capital.

"The proposal is under consideration for a National Mission for Sustainable Steel. It is a ₹5,000 crore scheme," he said.

The scheme will cover all steel makers in the country, with 75-80 per cent of the fund earmarked for secondary players, Poundrik said.

It aims to promote lower carbon emissions in steel production by encouraging the use of clean technologies and alternative materials, he added.