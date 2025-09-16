Home / Industry / News / Group of Ministers discusses debt restructuring scheme for power discoms

Group of Ministers discusses debt restructuring scheme for power discoms

The GoM also held deliberations for drafting the broad contours of the new scheme to be proposed for debt restructuring of distribution utilities

electricity, power sector
GoM also discussed the need to recognise the debt of distribution utilities as the liability of the state governments, in view of the gravity of the debt situation. | File Image
Sudheer Pal Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 16 2025 | 4:30 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Group of Ministers constituted by the government to examine the viability of electricity distribution utilities held its fifth meeting today. The group, headed by Union power and housing affairs minister Manohar Lal, discussed a new reform-based scheme for debt restructuring of discoms by the central government.
 
“During the meeting, it was deliberated that the regulatory commissions must issue full-cost tariffs, and the state governments may provide subsidies if required. It was deliberated that, in order to ensure timely resolution of issues and discourage motivated litigation, measures to encourage mediation mechanisms should be incorporated in the regulations,” the power ministry said in a statement.
 
It added that the GoM also discussed the need to recognise the debt of distribution utilities as the liability of the state governments, in view of the gravity of the debt situation.
 
“The key points of discussion included the role that the state governments and the regulators should play in ensuring cost-reflective tariffs, timely payment of subsidies and government department dues, expediting smart metering works, and increasing the use of data analytics to improve power purchase optimisation and demand forecasting,” the ministry said.
 
The GoM also held deliberations for drafting the broad contours of the new scheme to be proposed for debt restructuring of distribution utilities. During the meeting, the joint secretary (distribution) at the ministry briefed participants about the key reasons for the continued unviability of distribution utilities and noted that the high cross-subsidy had resulted in higher costs of manufacturing, affecting competitiveness. He presented the proposed key reform measures that have emerged from the deliberations.
 
“Additional secretary, Ministry of Power, also made a presentation on the proposed Electricity (Amendment) Bill, which could create an enabling environment for improving the financial viability of utilities, facilitating ease of living and doing business, promoting energy transition, strengthening the regulatory framework, and optimising distribution network utilisation,” the ministry said.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Will 'assess' ethanol blending programme before setting new targets: Puri

Abuse of dominance not proved by CCI, Meta tells NCLAT

Maha govt to launch skills courses for gems and jewellery sector: Fadnavis

Commerce ministry tells retailers to highlight discounts from GST rate cuts

FMCG majors cut prices as firms pass on GST benefit to consumers

Topics :Power generationPower ministryelectricity sector

First Published: Sep 16 2025 | 4:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story