Group of Ministers discusses debt restructuring scheme for power discoms

The Group of Ministers constituted by the government to examine the viability of electricity distribution utilities held its fifth meeting today. The group, headed by Union power and housing affairs minister Manohar Lal, discussed a new reform-based scheme for debt restructuring of discoms by the central government.

“During the meeting, it was deliberated that the regulatory commissions must issue full-cost tariffs, and the state governments may provide subsidies if required. It was deliberated that, in order to ensure timely resolution of issues and discourage motivated litigation, measures to encourage mediation mechanisms should be incorporated in the regulations,” the power ministry said in a statement.

It added that the GoM also discussed the need to recognise the debt of distribution utilities as the liability of the state governments, in view of the gravity of the debt situation. “The key points of discussion included the role that the state governments and the regulators should play in ensuring cost-reflective tariffs, timely payment of subsidies and government department dues, expediting smart metering works, and increasing the use of data analytics to improve power purchase optimisation and demand forecasting,” the ministry said. The GoM also held deliberations for drafting the broad contours of the new scheme to be proposed for debt restructuring of distribution utilities. During the meeting, the joint secretary (distribution) at the ministry briefed participants about the key reasons for the continued unviability of distribution utilities and noted that the high cross-subsidy had resulted in higher costs of manufacturing, affecting competitiveness. He presented the proposed key reform measures that have emerged from the deliberations.