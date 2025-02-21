Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Industry / News / Indian food processing industry to reach $700 billion by 2030: PHDCCI

Indian food processing industry to reach $700 billion by 2030: PHDCCI

Even during the pandemic, agriculture remained vital, achieving a commendable 4 per cent average growth rate, said Hemant Jain, President, PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI)

food processing, potato, production, PLI scheme
India's agriculture sector has transformed, evolving from a food-scarce nation to a food-surplus powerhouse. | File Image
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 21 2025 | 8:06 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

India's food processing sector's market size is estimated to more than double to USD 700 billion in 2030 from USD 307 billion in 2023, driven by growing demand for processed products, according to industry body PHDCCI.

On Friday, the association released a report 'India's Agricultural Transformation: From Food Scarcity to Surplus'.

The food processing sector is expected to reach USD 700 billion by 2030, the report said, adding that the market size will further increase to USD 1,100 billion by 2035, USD 1,500 billion by 2040, USD 1,900 billion in 2040 and USD 2,150 billion by 2047.

In a statement, PHDCCI said India's agriculture and allied sector has been growing strongly. From 2013-14 to 2023-24, the sector maintained average growth rate of 3.9 per cent, emphasising its steady contribution to the nation's economy.

Even during the pandemic, agriculture remained vital, achieving a commendable 4 per cent average growth rate, said Hemant Jain, President, PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI).

India's agriculture sector has transformed, evolving from a food-scarce nation to a food-surplus powerhouse.

Also Read

Govt to streamline regulatory framework for bakery-confectionery industry

Need to instill fear of harsh penalties in minds of illicit traders: MoS

Food processing ministry to take up concern on GST with Council: Paswan

Premium

The expanding horizon: How food processing industry drives economic growth

WPL 2025 RCB vs MI LIVE SCORE: Mumbai get quick wickets as Bengaluru lose momentum

Agriculture growth for 2024-25 is estimated at 3.8 per cent, reflecting the sector's ability to support India on its glorious path to Viksit Bharat, said Jain.

For the year 2024-25, the chamber projected foodgrain production to grow by 2 per cent, said Ranjeet Mehta, CEO & Secretary General, PHDCCI.

Agriculture exports experienced substantial growth, increasing from more than USD 39 billion in 2013-14 to over USD 52 billion in 2022-23, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Adani lines up Rs 30K cr investment in Kerala for port, airport expansion

Pharma sector can deliver 100 new drugs by 2047: Zydus chairman

Head Digital Works acquires Adda52 parent Deltatech Gaming for Rs 491 cr

APEC to boost Indian apparel exports by exploring new markets in 2025-26

Services sector growth pushes India's private sector output to 6-month high

Topics :Food processing industryFood processing sectorfood processing

First Published: Feb 21 2025 | 8:06 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story