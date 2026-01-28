Associate Sponsors

Defence tech hiring in India doubles to 7K in past 3 years: CIEL HR study

The study showed that growth has been consistent year-on-year rather than driven by short-term spikes, reflecting long-cycle modernisation and indigenisation programmes

Hiring in India’s defence tech sector has nearly doubled since 2022, driven by aerospace, radar, RF and secure communication roles, a CIEL HR study shows.
Udisha Srivastav New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 28 2026 | 6:19 PM IST
Hiring in the defence tech sector has nearly doubled over the past three years, according to a study by CIEL HR. The study revealed that hiring has grown from around 3,500 roles in 2022 to nearly 7,000 in the current period.
 
The study showed that growth has been consistent year-on-year rather than driven by short-term spikes, reflecting long-cycle modernisation and indigenisation programmes. It said close to 60 per cent of skill demand is now concentrated in radar systems, RF engineering and secure communication technologies, adding that compensation for high-technology defence roles has increased by around 30 per cent since 2022. 
In terms of hiring within the sector, air and aerospace systems account for nearly one-third of hiring demand, driven by indigenous fighter programmes, aircraft upgrades and deeper private sector participation in manufacturing and avionics. Cyber, C4ISR (Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance), electronic warfare and space technologies together contribute 26 per cent of demand. Naval and maritime systems (19 per cent), land systems (14 per cent) and unmanned platforms (10 per cent) also reflect a shift towards electronics-intensive, autonomous and networked defence platforms.
 
In order to manage demand for specialised skills, approximately 20–25 per cent of defence organisations increasingly rely on internal mobility and structured lateral movement, the report mentioned. “Nearly half of mission-critical technical and programme leadership roles are filled through structured succession planning. This approach helps preserve institutional knowledge and execution readiness across long-duration defence programmes,” it added.
 
Aditya Narayan Mishra, managing director and chief executive officer of CIEL HR, said: “Defence has always been a critical sector for India, but what we are seeing now is a structural shift in the nature of employment it generates. Warfare is becoming increasingly technology-driven, and that is reflected directly in hiring demand. Radar, RF and secure communications are now foundational skills across platforms, while aerospace continues to anchor large-scale employment. Defence technology is emerging as a source of high-skill, credible and globally relevant jobs.”
First Published: Jan 28 2026 | 6:19 PM IST

