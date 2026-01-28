Defence tech hiring in India doubles to 7K in past 3 years: CIEL HR study

Hiring in the defence tech sector has nearly doubled over the past three years, according to a study by CIEL HR. The study revealed that hiring has grown from around 3,500 roles in 2022 to nearly 7,000 in the current period.

The study showed that growth has been consistent year-on-year rather than driven by short-term spikes, reflecting long-cycle modernisation and indigenisation programmes. It said close to 60 per cent of skill demand is now concentrated in radar systems, RF engineering and secure communication technologies, adding that compensation for high-technology defence roles has increased by around 30 per cent since 2022.

In terms of hiring within the sector, air and aerospace systems account for nearly one-third of hiring demand, driven by indigenous fighter programmes, aircraft upgrades and deeper private sector participation in manufacturing and avionics. Cyber, C4ISR (Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance), electronic warfare and space technologies together contribute 26 per cent of demand. Naval and maritime systems (19 per cent), land systems (14 per cent) and unmanned platforms (10 per cent) also reflect a shift towards electronics-intensive, autonomous and networked defence platforms. In order to manage demand for specialised skills, approximately 20–25 per cent of defence organisations increasingly rely on internal mobility and structured lateral movement, the report mentioned. “Nearly half of mission-critical technical and programme leadership roles are filled through structured succession planning. This approach helps preserve institutional knowledge and execution readiness across long-duration defence programmes,” it added.