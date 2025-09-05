Home / Industry / News / Pharma market grows 8.7% in August; cardiac and anti-diabetic segments lead

Pharma market grows 8.7% in August; cardiac and anti-diabetic segments lead

The Indian Pharma Market grew 8.7% in August 2025, with the cardiac, anti-diabetic, and anti-neoplastic segments driving growth. Sun Pharma maintained its leadership position

Anjali Singh
Sep 05 2025
The Indian Pharmaceutical Market (IPM) witnessed healthy growth in August 2025, with the total market value rising 8.7 per cent to ₹20,984 crore, and volumes increasing modestly by 1.2 per cent, according to Pharmarack data.
 
The growth was largely driven by key therapy areas including cardiac, anti-diabetic, and anti-neoplastic medicines. The cardiac segment led the surge with a 13.2 per cent increase in value, followed by anti-diabetic products, which grew 9.4 per cent, and anti-neoplastics, posting a robust 19.7 per cent growth for the month.
 
Among corporates, Sun Pharma retained its leadership position with an 8.3 per cent market share and a 13.7 per cent growth in value. Abbott followed with a 5.9 per cent market share and 8.4 per cent growth, while Mankind also captured 5.9 per cent of the market, registering a 9.6 per cent increase.
 
Other top performers included Cipla, Alkem, Intas, and Torrent Pharmaceuticals, each showing healthy single-digit to double-digit growth.
 
Top brands that drove market performance included Augmentin (GSK), Glycomet GP (USV), Pan (Alkem), and Liv.52 (Himalaya), with Liv.52 registering a 13.9 per cent growth.
 
Several brands in the respiratory and anti-neoplastic segments also recorded strong monthly gains, reflecting rising demand for chronic therapies and lifestyle-related medicines.
 
The IPM is expected to continue its upward trajectory in the coming months, supported by chronic therapy demand, seasonal vaccination campaigns, and ongoing launches of specialty medicines.

Sep 05 2025

