Pharma market grows 8.7% in August; cardiac and anti-diabetic segments lead

The Indian Pharmaceutical Market (IPM) witnessed healthy growth in August 2025, with the total market value rising 8.7 per cent to ₹20,984 crore, and volumes increasing modestly by 1.2 per cent, according to Pharmarack data.

The growth was largely driven by key therapy areas including cardiac, anti-diabetic, and anti-neoplastic medicines. The cardiac segment led the surge with a 13.2 per cent increase in value, followed by anti-diabetic products, which grew 9.4 per cent, and anti-neoplastics, posting a robust 19.7 per cent growth for the month.

Among corporates, Sun Pharma retained its leadership position with an 8.3 per cent market share and a 13.7 per cent growth in value. Abbott followed with a 5.9 per cent market share and 8.4 per cent growth, while Mankind also captured 5.9 per cent of the market, registering a 9.6 per cent increase.