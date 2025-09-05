India's REITs, InvITs AUM cross ₹9 trn, projected to hit ₹25 trn by 2030

Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) and Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvITs) instruments are becoming popular in India as their combined assets under management have crossed Rs 9 lakh crore in the last nine years, according to industry bodies IRA and BIA.

The combined AUM of REITs and InvITs are expected to touch Rs 25 lakh crore by 2030, as per the projections of The Indian REITs Association (IRA) and Bharat InvITs Association (BIA).

At present, there are five listed REITs in India Brookfield India Real Estate Trust, Embassy Office Parks REIT, Mindspace Business Parks REIT, Nexus Select Trust, and Knowledge Realty Trust.

Currently, there are 27 Sebi-registered InvITs, and out of these, five are publicly listed on the stock exchanges, while 23 are privately listed. The first InvIT was registered in 2016, while the first REIT got listed in 2019. On Friday, IRA and BIA, which jointly hosted their first product awareness programme in the national capital, highlighted that the assets under management (AUM) of InvITS and REITs currently stand at around Rs 7 lakh crore and Rs 2.25 lakh crore, respectively. "Today REITs are firmly established as a mainstream product within just the capital market, building physical real estate with financial markets in a way that is transparent, regulated and globally competitive," IRA Chairman Alok Aggarwal told reporters.

Aggarwal, who is MD & CEO of Brookfield India Real Estate Trust, said the market cap of these five listed REITs is around Rs 1.5 lakh crore, signalling rising confidence in this instrument and its capacity to provide stable and predictable cash flows to investors, including retail ones. REITs are investment vehicles that own or operate income-generating real estate, enabling investors to earn a share of the income produced without directly purchasing the properties. Similarly, InvITs own, operate, and maintain revenue-generating assets in various infrastructure sectors such as roads, power transmission & generation, pipelines, telecoms, optical fibre and warehousing. By regulation, REITs are required to distribute at least 90 per cent of their net distributable cash flows to unitholders.