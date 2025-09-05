Home / Industry / News / India's REITs, InvITs AUM cross ₹9 trn, projected to hit ₹25 trn by 2030

India's REITs, InvITs AUM cross ₹9 trn, projected to hit ₹25 trn by 2030

Currently, there are 27 Sebi-registered InvITs, and out of these, five are publicly listed on the stock exchanges, while 23 are privately listed

Real Estate, capital market
The BIA highlighted that InvITs have cumulatively distributed over Rs 68,000 crore to unitholders till March 2025.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2025 | 6:36 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) and Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvITs) instruments are becoming popular in India as their combined assets under management have crossed Rs 9 lakh crore in the last nine years, according to industry bodies IRA and BIA.

The combined AUM of REITs and InvITs are expected to touch Rs 25 lakh crore by 2030, as per the projections of The Indian REITs Association (IRA) and Bharat InvITs Association (BIA).

At present, there are five listed REITs in India Brookfield India Real Estate Trust, Embassy Office Parks REIT, Mindspace Business Parks REIT, Nexus Select Trust, and Knowledge Realty Trust.

Currently, there are 27 Sebi-registered InvITs, and out of these, five are publicly listed on the stock exchanges, while 23 are privately listed. The first InvIT was registered in 2016, while the first REIT got listed in 2019.

On Friday, IRA and BIA, which jointly hosted their first product awareness programme in the national capital, highlighted that the assets under management (AUM) of InvITS and REITs currently stand at around Rs 7 lakh crore and Rs 2.25 lakh crore, respectively.

"Today REITs are firmly established as a mainstream product within just the capital market, building physical real estate with financial markets in a way that is transparent, regulated and globally competitive," IRA Chairman Alok Aggarwal told reporters.

Aggarwal, who is MD & CEO of Brookfield India Real Estate Trust, said the market cap of these five listed REITs is around Rs 1.5 lakh crore, signalling rising confidence in this instrument and its capacity to provide stable and predictable cash flows to investors, including retail ones.

REITs are investment vehicles that own or operate income-generating real estate, enabling investors to earn a share of the income produced without directly purchasing the properties.

Similarly, InvITs own, operate, and maintain revenue-generating assets in various infrastructure sectors such as roads, power transmission & generation, pipelines, telecoms, optical fibre and warehousing.

By regulation, REITs are required to distribute at least 90 per cent of their net distributable cash flows to unitholders.

NS Venkatesh, CEO of BIA, said, "InvITs have emerged as a structured and transparent investment platform, well-suited to India's evolving infrastructure financing needs."  With string growth and investments in infrastructure sectors, he noted that InvITs have the potential to achieve an AUM of Rs 21 lakh crore by 2030.

According to the IRA, the AUM of REITs could reach around Rs 4 lakh crore by 2030.

On distribution to unitholders, the IRA said that four REITs have cumulatively distributed over Rs 24,300 crore to unitholders till Q1 FY26.

The BIA highlighted that InvITs have cumulatively distributed over Rs 68,000 crore to unitholders till March 2025.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

IFCI looks to sell ACCIL's bad loans worth ₹869 cr via Swiss auction

India's food processing industry projected to reach $535 bn by FY26-end

Premium

GST rate rejig awakens the ghost of 2017 transition for FMCG players

Premium

GST rate cut proves to be a mixed bag for travel, hospitality sector

GST cuts fuel festive demand: Cars, bikes and gadgets set for sales boom

Topics :Company & Industry NewsReal estate firmsReal estate stocks

First Published: Sep 05 2025 | 5:54 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story