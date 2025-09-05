Chip design firm L&T Semiconductor Technologies on Friday said it has acquired the power module design assets of Fujitsu General Electronics of Japan.
As part of the deal, L&T Semiconductor Technologies (LTSCT) has acquired R&D equipment, design patents and various intellectual properties related to power module technologies of Fujitsu General Electronics (FGEL).
"The acquisition of power module technology is a crucial step in LTSCT's growth journey and an important step towards our vision of enhancing India's presence in the global semiconductor ecosystem. This significantly strengthens our global intellectual property portfolio, and enhances our design capabilities, thus reinforcing our commitment to delivering world-class semiconductor solutions globally," LTSCT Chief Executive Sandeep Kumar said.
The acquisition will accelerate LTSCT's foray in power electronics design and development and expand its product portfolio in the domains of industrial, energy and automotive applications.
"We are pleased to see our power module business become a part of LTSCT -- a leading semiconductor company from India that shares our commitment to innovation and technological excellence. We are sure that this transfer will ensure the continued development and expansion of cutting-edge power module technologies, benefiting global customers and driving industry-wide advancements," FGEL Director and COO Tadashi Hasegawa said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app