Home / Industry / News / L&T Semiconductor acquires power module design assets of Japan's Fujitsu

L&T Semiconductor acquires power module design assets of Japan's Fujitsu

The acquisition will accelerate LTSCT's foray in power electronics design and development and expand its product portfolio in the domains of industrial, energy and automotive applications

L&T Semiconductor
As part of the deal, L&T Semiconductor Technologies (LTSCT) has acquired R&D equipment, design patents and various intellectual properties related to power module technologies of Fujitsu General Electronics (FGEL).
PTI New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2025 | 6:47 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Chip design firm L&T Semiconductor Technologies on Friday said it has acquired the power module design assets of Fujitsu General Electronics of Japan.

As part of the deal, L&T Semiconductor Technologies (LTSCT) has acquired R&D equipment, design patents and various intellectual properties related to power module technologies of Fujitsu General Electronics (FGEL).

"The acquisition of power module technology is a crucial step in LTSCT's growth journey and an important step towards our vision of enhancing India's presence in the global semiconductor ecosystem. This significantly strengthens our global intellectual property portfolio, and enhances our design capabilities, thus reinforcing our commitment to delivering world-class semiconductor solutions globally," LTSCT Chief Executive Sandeep Kumar said.

The acquisition will accelerate LTSCT's foray in power electronics design and development and expand its product portfolio in the domains of industrial, energy and automotive applications.

"We are pleased to see our power module business become a part of LTSCT -- a leading semiconductor company from India that shares our commitment to innovation and technological excellence. We are sure that this transfer will ensure the continued development and expansion of cutting-edge power module technologies, benefiting global customers and driving industry-wide advancements," FGEL Director and COO Tadashi Hasegawa said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India sees no drop in overall cargo shipments despite US tariffs: Sonowal

IFCI looks to sell ACCIL's bad loans worth ₹869 cr via Swiss auction

India's food processing industry projected to reach $535 bn by FY26-end

Premium

GST rate rejig awakens the ghost of 2017 transition for FMCG players

Premium

GST rate cut proves to be a mixed bag for travel, hospitality sector

Topics :Company & Industry Newslarsen and tourboMerger and Acquisition

First Published: Sep 05 2025 | 6:47 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story