Chip design firm L&T Semiconductor Technologies on Friday said it has acquired the power module design assets of Fujitsu General Electronics of Japan.

As part of the deal, L&T Semiconductor Technologies (LTSCT) has acquired R&D equipment, design patents and various intellectual properties related to power module technologies of Fujitsu General Electronics (FGEL).

"The acquisition of power module technology is a crucial step in LTSCT's growth journey and an important step towards our vision of enhancing India's presence in the global semiconductor ecosystem. This significantly strengthens our global intellectual property portfolio, and enhances our design capabilities, thus reinforcing our commitment to delivering world-class semiconductor solutions globally," LTSCT Chief Executive Sandeep Kumar said.