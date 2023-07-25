Home / Industry / News / Indians most impatient online shoppers, expect deliveries in 2 hrs: Report

Indians most impatient online shoppers, expect deliveries in 2 hrs: Report

The report by Wunderman Thompson suggested that Indian consumers expect their deliveries to arrive in less than two hours

Last Updated : Jul 25 2023 | 1:09 PM IST
Indians are the world's most impatient online shoppers, with nearly 38 per cent of consumers expecting their deliveries in under two hours, reported The Economic Times (ET), citing a global report by Wunderman Thompson.

"Indian customers love fast delivery, which is the fundamental realisation at the heart of our business," stated Aadit Palicha, co-founder of quick commerce platform Zepto, adding that this is remarkably obvious in customer retention data, survey data, and even in regular conversations that we have with our customers.

Demand and growth in quick commerce

Several quick grocery platforms emerged in India, including Swiggy Instamart, Blinkit, Dunzo, Big Basket Now, and Zepto, which built their fortunes by delivering groceries to customers in an average 30-minute time frame. While the quick delivery model is still in development, companies claim it has grown at breakneck speed.

"Demand and growth in quick commerce are not difficult when compared to building capabilities and infrastructure to support it. This segment is the fastest growing within tech-led retail, commerce, and service, with no signs of slowing," Palicha said.
 
Meanwhile, the report further stated that India ranks first among all countries in terms of the highest percentage of digital products purchased online, at 45 per cent.

With such a high percentage of purchases made online, there is even more pressure to provide positive experiences. According to Wunderman Thompson, 72 per cent of consumers worldwide said they will not shop with retailers, brands, or marketplaces that do not meet their expectations.

Furthermore, Indians return more than a third of products (37 per cent), making them the second-highest returners by country after the UAE, added the report.

First Published: Jul 25 2023 | 1:09 PM IST

