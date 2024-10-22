Indians plan to travel, shop, spend more this festive season: Amex Trendex

Most Indians are planning to travel for leisure and to explore new places during the upcoming festive and holiday season, according to a recent survey conducted by American Express.

The Amex Trendex India report released on Tuesday highlighted that nearly 97 per cent of the respondents in India have travel plans for this holiday season with 33 per cent having already booked their trips. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Almost 63 per cent of respondents cited leisure as the leading motivation for travel, while 54 per cent of the respondents expressed a desire to explore new places and about 27 per cent said they will be travelling to reconnect with family and friends.

As many as 94 per cent of the respondents said they are willing to spend more to ensure a convenient and enjoyable travel experience.

The survey also highlighted that 73 per cent of Indians use travel credit card rewards, airline miles, or loyalty points to manage travel costs. While 88 per cent of respondents have a plan to go for domestic travel, international trips are on the agenda for 61 per cent.

Along with travel, holiday shopping, and gifting remain a key focus for Indian adults. As many as 98 per cent of the respondents plan to purchase gifts this season, with family (73 per cent) and friends (65 per cent) being the top recipients.

The study also highlighted that many Indians are also taking advantage of holiday discounts (64 per cent) and sales events (59 per cent), with 49 per cent specifically looking for credit card offers to enhance their shopping experience.

Commenting on the finding, Sanjay Khanna, CEO and country manager of American Express Banking Corp India, said, "Indian consumers are eager to elevate their holiday experiences, from thoughtful gift-giving to unforgettable travel adventures. At American Express, we are committed to making the holiday season more rewarding. Our membership rewards program allows card members to earn and redeem points for everything from travel bookings to shopping, providing unparalleled value. Whether it is selecting the perfect gift or enjoying a holiday getaway, American Express offers exclusive benefits that help make the season even more special."