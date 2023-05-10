Home / Industry / News / Indians will spend more on online gaming than on films by 2025: EY-Ficci

Indians will spend more on online gaming than on films by 2025: EY-Ficci

Sector is growing at twice the pace of filmed entertainment, study shows

Ashli Varghese New Delhi
Indians will spend more on online gaming than on films by 2025: EY-Ficci

May 10 2023
Online gaming revenues are set to exceed those of filmed entertainment by 2025.
The filmed entertainment segment’s 2019 pre-pandemic revenue of Rs 19,100 crore was nearly three times that of online gaming’s (Rs 6,500 crore), shows data from the Ficci-EY media and entertainment (M&E) sector report released earlier this month.
The pandemic brought down movie revenues by 62 per cent. It is only estimated to recover to pre-pandemic levels in 2023 with Rs 19,400 crore in revenue.

Topics :gaming industryonline gamingEntertainmentFICCIindian media and entertainment sector

First Published: May 10 2023 | 9:23 AM IST

