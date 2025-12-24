India's diagnostics market shifts to preventive, precision testing in 2025

Industry experts note that these tests are increasingly being used to detect chronic and underlying health conditions at an earlier stage, making routine screening more common.

Precision oncology diagnostics also showed steady growth during the year. Oncogenomics testing volumes rose 16 per cent year-to-date, supported by improvements in turnaround times. Genomic results for blood cancers are now available within three days, while comprehensive profiling for solid tumours is being delivered within five days. Faster reporting timelines are enabling clinicians to take quicker treatment decisions based on molecular-level insights.