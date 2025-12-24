Centre proposes allowing captive miners to sell surplus mineral output

The Centre has proposed allowing captive mine owners to sell minerals in the open market after meeting the requirement of their linked end-use plants, as part of a broader overhaul of mineral concession rules aimed at easing operational restrictions and encouraging deeper mineral exploration.

What do the draft rules propose for captive mine owners?

Under the draft Minerals (Other than Atomic and Hydrocarbons Energy Minerals) Concession (Second Amendment) Rules, 2025, the government has proposed permitting lessees of captive mines to sell surplus mineral production once the needs of the associated end-use plant are met.

A restrictive clause in the existing rules has also been proposed to be omitted, according to the draft notification issued by the Ministry of Mines for public consultation.

How does this align with recent proposals in the coal sector? In a similar move, the coal ministry had last week proposed removing the 50 per cent ceiling on the sale of coal and lignite produced from captive mines. What other changes are proposed in the mineral concession framework? The proposed change is part of a wider set of amendments that also seek to facilitate expansion of deep-seated mineral operations and streamline the inclusion of additional minerals in existing mining leases. Deep-seated minerals are defined as minerals occurring at a depth of more than 200 metres from the surface, with poor surface manifestations.

What lease expansion is proposed for deep-seated mineral operations? The draft rules provide for allowing holders of mining leases for such minerals to seek a one-time expansion of their lease area into contiguous land. The expansion would be capped at 10 per cent of the existing leased area and would be permitted only after prospecting operations establish geological continuity of the mineralised body. What flexibility is proposed for composite licence holders? Similar flexibility has been proposed for holders of composite licences for deep-seated minerals, who may seek a one-time expansion of up to 30 per cent of the existing licence area, subject to conditions related to a “reasonable level of exploration” and geological continuity.

How will additional revenue be addressed for expanded lease areas? To address revenue considerations, the draft rules propose additional payments where contiguous areas are included. In cases where the original lease was granted through auction, the leaseholder would be required to pay an additional amount equal to 10 per cent of the auction premium on minerals dispatched from the added area. For leases granted otherwise than through auction, an additional amount equivalent to royalty would apply. These payments would be over and above royalty, District Mineral Foundation contributions and other statutory levies. What changes are proposed for minor mineral leases?