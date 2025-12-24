'Cohesive regulation key to boost investor confidence in non-fossil fuels'

A cohesive national and state-level regulatory framework that gives investors long-term confidence is essential for the country to meet its non-fossil goals, according to a Crisil expert.

The government has an ambitious target of having 500 GW non-fossil fuel-based power generation capacity by 2030.

Non-fossil fuel capacities include sources like solar, wind, biomass, waste-to-energy, hydro projects etc.

"Achieving India's 500 GW non-fossil target will require a cohesive national and state-level regulatory framework that gives investors long-term confidence," a statement issued by FICCI said, quoting Ashish Mittal, Director, Energy & Commodities, Crisil.

Cap-and-floor mechanisms, viability gap funding and storage-as-a-service models will be critical to de-risk investments and unlock private capital at the scale India now needs, he said at FICCI's India Power and Energy Storage Conference on Wednesday.