HRAWI urges Maharashtra to allow hotel, restaurant bars till 5 am

This follows a circular dated October 1, 2025, from the state government, which permits hotels and restaurants across Maharashtra to operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week. However, in this circular, excise-licensed establishments serving liquor have been excluded.

“The year-end festive period is among the most significant for the hospitality and tourism industry,” said Jimmy Shaw, president, HRAWI, in a statement. “Extending operating hours recalls a well-established precedent and allows establishments to plan responsibly and manage crowds effectively. We assure the government that our members will strictly comply with all safety, security and regulatory requirements.”