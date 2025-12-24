Home / Industry / News / HRAWI urges Maharashtra to allow hotel, restaurant bars till 5 am

HRAWI urges Maharashtra to allow hotel, restaurant bars till 5 am

HRAWI has sought a limited extension for excise-licensed hotels and restaurants to serve till 5 am on December 24, 25 and 31, seeking clarity for planning and crowd management

penthouse, housing, hotels
premium
HRAWI’s request, as per its release, is to seek relaxation for excise-licensed food and beverage establishments on these three festive nights: Christmas Eve, Christmas and New Year’s Eve.
Roshni Shekhar Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 24 2025 | 5:48 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
The Hotel and Restaurant Association (Western India), also known as HRAWI, on Wednesday urged the Maharashtra government to extend operating hours till 5 am for bars in hotels and restaurants on the festive nights of December 24, 25 and 31, 2025.
 
What has HRAWI asked the Maharashtra government for? 
In its representation addressed to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, HRAWI highlighted that extending timings during Christmas and New Year celebrations has been a long-standing and customary practice, enabling hotels and restaurants to responsibly cater to public celebrations, according to its release.
 
Why is the industry seeking an exemption for excise-licensed outlets? 
This follows a circular dated October 1, 2025, from the state government, which permits hotels and restaurants across Maharashtra to operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week. However, in this circular, excise-licensed establishments serving liquor have been excluded.
 
What does HRAWI say about the business case and compliance? 
“The year-end festive period is among the most significant for the hospitality and tourism industry,” said Jimmy Shaw, president, HRAWI, in a statement. “Extending operating hours recalls a well-established precedent and allows establishments to plan responsibly and manage crowds effectively. We assure the government that our members will strictly comply with all safety, security and regulatory requirements.”
 
Which dates and establishments does the request cover? 
HRAWI’s request, as per its release, is to seek relaxation for excise-licensed food and beverage establishments on these three festive nights: Christmas Eve, Christmas and New Year’s Eve.
 
What is HRAWI seeking on timelines and operational certainty? 
“We are optimistic for a positive response, since early clarity would enable establishments across Maharashtra to make necessary arrangements,” said Pradeep Shetty, spokesperson of HRAWI, in a statement. “A limited-time extension for excise-licensed hotels and restaurants on select festive nights will bring parity, reduce operational uncertainty and ensure that celebrations are conducted in a regulated and orderly manner.”

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Net office leasing in top Indian cities hits record 55 msf in 2025: Report

'Cohesive regulation key to boost investor confidence in non-fossil fuels'

Office leasing up 6% in 2025 across top 7 cities on better demand: Report

Sustained growth, more tourists: New Year's wish for hospitality sector

Eli Lilly, Novo Nordisk compete for lead in India's obesity drug market

Topics :Devendra FadnavisHotel sectorrestaurantsMaharashtra

First Published: Dec 24 2025 | 5:48 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story