Industrial infrastructure gets fresh impetus with UPSIDA board approval

The Uttar Pradesh Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDA) has approved the layout plans for two industrial areas in Fatehpur and Ayodhya districts at its 51st board meeting held earlier this week. This decision by the nodal agency aims to catalyse planned industrial development, systematic land use, faster plot allotment, and scale up infrastructure for encouraging new investments, while establishing the state as an industrial hub.

As of now, there are 165 industrial areas across 17 districts.

According to UP Additional Chief Secretary, Infrastructure & Industrial Development and UPSIDA Chairman Alok Kumar, the policy will facilitate the revival of dormant industrial assets, encourage investments, restore production, create employment, and foster effective utilisation of industrial land. He underlined that Purvanchal expressway, Ganga expressway, Bundelkhand expressway, dedicated freight corridor, and the emerging multimodal logistics network are integrating the state’s industrial areas with domestic and global supply chains.