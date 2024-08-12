Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Industry / News / Industrial output grows 4.2% in June on good show by mining, power sectors

Industrial output grows 4.2% in June on good show by mining, power sectors

The factory output, measured in terms of the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) witnessed a growth of 4 per cent in June 2023

mining
In June this year, mining production rose 10.3 per cent.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2024 | 5:55 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

India's industrial production grew 4.2 per cent in June this year, mainly due to a good show by the mining and power sectors, according to official data released on Monday.

The factory output, measured in terms of the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) witnessed a growth of 4 per cent in June 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

India's Index of Industrial Production increased by 4.2 per cent in June 2024, an official statement said.

The data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) showed that the manufacturing sector's output grew 2.6 per cent in June 2024 against 3.5 per cent in the year-ago month.

In June this year, mining production rose 10.3 per cent, and power output increased 8.6 per cent.

In the April-June quarter of this fiscal, the IIP grew 5.2 per cent compared to 4.7 per cent in the year-ago period.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Mahindra Lifespace aims for Rs 8-10K cr sales in housing, industrial spaces

Identical Brains Studios plans to go public; aims Rs 56 cr revenue by FY26

Wipro expands partnership with Google Cloud to adopt AI tech Gemini

Elon Musk-Donald Trump 'unscripted' interview airs soon: Check date & time

LIVE: Retail inflation declines to 3.54% in July, IIP grows 5.2% in June

Topics :industrial output indiaindustrial outputPower Sectormining sector

First Published: Aug 12 2024 | 5:55 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story