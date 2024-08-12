Hotel rates, airfares soar ahead of long Independence Day weekend

The upcoming Independence Day long weekend is proving to be the perfect opportunity for a mid-year respite, shows data from the industry.

The extended weekend starts from August 15, which falls on Thursday, and goes until Rakshabandhan on August 19—spanning five days—providing the perfect opportunity for a long getaway. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

While airfares have been surging for all key routes, hotels in holiday locations are witnessing a surge in bookings.

According to travel platform Cleartrip, the top domestic destinations include Pondicherry, where hotel bookings have spiked 760 per cent, followed by Udaipur, which is seeing a 441 per cent spike in hotel bookings, and Munnar in Kerala, which has seen a 321 per cent surge in hotel bookings.

“So far, over 15,000 air bookings have been made for the long weekend, marking a 37 per cent increase compared to a typical weekend,” said a spokesperson from the platform.

Goa, meanwhile, has witnessed a 166 per cent spike in bookings.

“With the monsoon season enhancing the charm of travel, long weekends are proving to be the perfect opportunity for travellers to seek quick getaways and for the industry to capitalise on the heightened demand. At Radisson Hotel Group, we are witnessing nearly a 20 per cent surge in demand for resorts and hotels compared to last year, and we anticipate this trend to accelerate further,” said Nikhil Sharma, managing director and area senior vice president, South Asia, Radisson Hotel Group.

For the group, destinations like Kumbhalgarh, Saputara, Pondicherry, and Mahabalipuram, along with Udaipur, Jaipur, and Agra, are seeing the most traction from travellers.

“Guests are favouring a blend of luxury and mid-segment accommodations for their 3-5 day stays. Additionally, our guests are willing to spend 20 per cent more than in previous years on hotels. This increase in bookings across our portfolio is promising,” Sharma added.

The luxurious Fairmont Hotel in Jaipur has on offer a long weekend package, which includes complimentary drinks and cultural soirees for patrons. The package offers a 20 per cent discount on various amenities, including food.

Meanwhile, according to ixigo, it is not just domestic, but nearby international destinations too, which are witnessing traveller interest.

"Indians are all geared up for their next getaway during the upcoming long weekend in August, with back-to-back Independence Day and Rakshabandhan holidays. International travel is rising, driven by visa-free entries and affordable fares. Popular spots like Bali, Thailand, Kuwait, and Singapore have seen a 60-70 per cent year-on-year increase in bookings, while new trending short-haul destinations like Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Vietnam are emerging as favoured picks among Indian travellers,” said Aloke Bajpai, chairman, managing director, and group CEO, ixigo.