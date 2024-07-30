Industry must compete with govt in Viksit Bharat goal, says PM Modi

Indian industry must compete with the central government and “leave it behind” in the work to make India a developed nation, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.

Investors worldwide are keen on coming to India and domestic industry should not let go of this “golden chance”, he said at a post-Budget conference organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry in New Delhi. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"My expectation from the industry is that it should go shoulder to shoulder and compete with the Centre to fulfil India's dream towards Viksit Bharat (developed India)," he said. "I expect them to leave the government behind and emerge victorious in this."

Modi said that he believes industry and wealth creators are the "primary driving force" in India's growth story.

Asserting there is "no dearth of political willpower" in the government, Modi said: "For us, the country and the aspirations of countrymen are the topmost priorities."

Modi said that he had asked Niti Aayog, the government’s top policy think tank, to make an "Investor Friendly Charter" for all states.

"There should be healthy competition between states to attract investment. I don't want any state in my country to be left behind," he said, calling for policies to attract investment.

"Good governance should be felt at every step so that an investor can go to every state," he added.

The Budget’s Rs 2 trillion package for skilling and employment is expected to benefit 40 million youth. "We want India's manpower to be globally competitive and its products and services to be globally competitive," Modi said.

He highlighted that the size of the Budget has jumped threefold from Rs 16 trillion in 2013-14 to Rs 48 trillion. The capital expenditure has gone up from Rs 90,000 crore in 2004 to Rs 11.11 trillion in 2024.

He also said that in his third term, India would become the third-largest economy in the world.

Modi added that the government is focused on micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises as they “generate crores of jobs.”