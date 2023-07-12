Home / Industry / News / Industry welcomes GST exemption for startups into satellite launch services

Industry welcomes GST exemption for startups into satellite launch services

ISpA says step will give financial relief to the players, incentivise segment's growth and help spawn indigenous launch capabilities, creating a level playing field for all

BS Reporter Chennai
GST

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 12 2023 | 3:22 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A day after the government announced a major boost for the Indian spacetech sector, exempting startups offering satellite launch services from goods and services tax (GST), the industry on Wednesday welcomed the move.

"We welcome the decision of Hon'ble Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to exempt satellite launch services by private organisations from GST. This step will give financial relief to the players and incentivise this nascent segment's growth. This was one of our pre-budget recommendations and we believe it will help enable the growth of indigenous launch capabilities and ensure a level playing field for all,” said A K Bhatt, Director General, Indian Space Association (ISpA).

This comes after the government decided on Tuesday that the GST exemption on satellite launch services supplied by Isro, Antrix Corporation and New Space India Limited (NSIL) will be extended to such services supplied by organisations in the private sector also to encourage startups.

“The satellite launch segment has become a key focus area for Indian startups and SMEs, driving innovation and seeking new revenue opportunities. According to the ISpA-EY report, the space launch segment is expected to grow rapidly by 2025, with a CAGR of 13 per cent, which will be fueled by increased private participation, advanced technology adoption, and cost-effective launch services," Bhatt added. 

Also Read

China to send its first civilian to space on Tuesday, says space agency

GST spurts fiscal equality: tax-GSDP ratio higher in poorer states

GST evasion of Rs 30,000 crore using stolen IDs across 16 states uncovered

Input tax credit not available for GST paid on CSR work expenses: UP AAR

Isro's GSLV-F12 successfully places NavIC satellite NVS-01 into orbit

Memory chip giant SK Hynix considering setting up packaging plant in India

Cinema industry welcomes cutting GST rates on food served in movie theatres

Foxconn in talks for 2 fab plants as Vedanta joint venture fails

DGCA gives approval for flying training organisation in Tamil Nadu

Contractor to be blacklisted in case of fatal accidents: Delhi's new rules

Topics :GSTGST exemptionStart-upsSatellitesatellite launch

First Published: Jul 12 2023 | 3:22 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story