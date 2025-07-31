Home / Industry / News / IPV launches $110 mn angel fund in GIFT City to tap global startup capital

IPV launches $110 mn angel fund in GIFT City to tap global startup capital

IPV International, the new CAT I fund by Inflection Point Ventures, aims to invest $100,000-$1 mn in early-stage startups and has already backed Singapore's Cellivate

GIFT City, HFT, stamp duty refund, Jump Trading,
Inflection Point Ventures announced the launch of a $110 million Category I Angel Fund under the IFSCA framework at GIFT City. | Representational
Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 11:52 PM IST
Angel investment platform Inflection Point Ventures (IPV) on Thursday announced the launch of a $110 million Category I Angel Fund—IPV International—under the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) framework at GIFT City.
 
The fund will lead or participate in early-stage to pre-Series A funding rounds, with investment ticket sizes ranging from $100,000 to $1 million. The fund recorded its first close in April.

First investment in Singapore’s Cellivate Technologies

IPV International has already made its maiden investment in Singapore-based deeptech startup Cellivate Technologies. The company is developing an ethical and scalable alternative to fetal bovine serum using magnetic stimulation, targeting applications across biotech, pharma, and adjacent sectors.
 
“A presence in GIFT City enables us to scale beyond national borders, engage with global startup ecosystems, and remain aligned with the rapidly shifting dynamics of the venture capital and private equity markets,” said Vinay Bansal, Founder and CEO of IPV.
 
Bansal added that the fund has attracted significant interest not just from Indians and NRIs but also from non-Indian investors looking to enter India’s booming startup ecosystem, with the GIFT City framework providing a favourable gateway.

Backed by 50 successful exits, IPV aims to scale globally

“With a proven track record including 50 successful exits from a portfolio of over 220 startups, IPV is now set to leverage this experience and scale its platform to reach both national and international investors through IPV International,” said Mitesh Shah, Co-founder of IPV.
 
In addition to IPV International, the firm has launched a $50 million Category II venture capital fund—Physis Capital—to back Pre-Series A to Series B growth-stage startups. The fund has so far invested in six startups, with several other deals in advanced stages.
 
“By leveraging the global access provided by the GIFT City platform, we’re now well-positioned to invest in innovative ventures across international markets, enhancing both portfolio diversification and investor value,” said Ankur Mittal, Co-founder of IPV.
 

Topics :Angel investorsSingaporeGIFT City IFSC

First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 11:51 PM IST

