Infosys co-founder NR Narayana Murthy, who recently drew attention for suggesting that young professionals should work 70 hours a week, clarified on Monday that such a workload should never be imposed. Instead, he urged individuals to "introspect" and consider the importance of dedication in achieving progress.

Speaking at the Kilachand Memorial Lecture on ‘Compassionate Capitalism,’ organised by the IMC Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Mumbai, Murthy shared his personal experience of working long hours throughout his career. “I used to get to the office at 6.30 am and leave at 8.30 pm. That’s a fact. I have done it for 40-odd years,” he stated, adding that these decisions were personal and not up for public debate.

“These are issues one can introspect on, come to a conclusion, and do whatever they want,” he remarked, addressing ongoing discussions about work-life balance.

His comments come amid a broader debate, spurred further by Larsen & Toubro Chairman SN Subrahmanyan’s suggestion that employees should work 90 hours a week. While Murthy stopped short of endorsing such hours universally, he stressed the importance of understanding the broader implications of one’s work ethic.

He pointed to the stark realities of poverty in India, where 60 per cent of the population still relies on free food grains monthly, as an example of why economic progress is essential. Quoting German sociologist Max Weber, Murthy emphasised that nations succeed when individuals with strong aspirations, discipline, and values persevere against adversity.

Highlighting the importance of family time, Adani encouraged everyone to spend at least four hours a day with their families. Adding a touch of humour, he warned of the consequences of neglecting personal relationships, saying, “Biwi chor ke bhag jayegi” (Your wife might leave you).

Similarly, Namita Thapar, Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals and a prominent investor on Shark Tank India, has also voiced her support for a balanced work culture. Speaking in a widely circulated interview with Humans of Bombay, Thapar criticised the expectation for employees to work excessively long hours.

“I completely disagree... For founders and high stakeholders who earn substantial sums, go for it. Work 24 hours a day forever. But for the common man and woman, they need specified work hours,” she asserted.