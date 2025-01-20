Govt allows export of 1 mn tonnes sugar in ongoing 2024-25 season

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

The Food Ministry has issued an order in this regard, allocating export quota sugar mill-wise

During the last 2023-24 season, exports were entirely restricted due to domestic supply concerns. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 20 2025 | 4:49 PM IST
The government on Monday allowed the export of 1 million tonnes of sugar in the ongoing 2024-25 season ending September.

"...the Government of India has approved a 10 lakh tonne sugar export quota for 2024-25," Food Minister Pralhad Joshi said in a post on X.

This ensures price stability, supports five crore farmer families and five lakh workers, and strengthens the sugar sector, he added.

 

The Food Ministry has issued an order in this regard, allocating export quota sugar mill-wise.

 

During the last 2023-24 season, exports were entirely restricted due to domestic supply concerns.

First Published: Jan 20 2025 | 4:49 PM IST

