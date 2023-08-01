Home / Industry / News / Institutional investments in real estate falls 41% to $1.6 bn in Q1: Report

Institutional investments in real estate falls 41% to $1.6 bn in Q1: Report

Institutional investments in real estate sector fell 41 per cent year-on-year to $1.6 billion in the June quarter but increased 33 per cent sequentially, according to property consultant Vestian

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Representative image

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2023 | 4:45 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Institutional investments in real estate sector fell 41 per cent year-on-year to USD 1.6 billion in the June quarter but increased 33 per cent sequentially, according to property consultant Vestian.

Foreign investors dominated the total institutional investments received during the second quarter (Q2) of the calendar year 2023 (CY23), with 92 per cent share as investors are bullish about India's growth story, Bengaluru-based Vestian said in a statement on Tuesday.

Institutional investments in real estate stood at USD 2.7 billion during the June quarter last year and USD 1.2 billion in the January-March period this year.

Vestian noted that the Indian real estate sector has demonstrated remarkable resilience in the face of market uncertainty, witnessing a surge in institutional investments during Q2, CY23 as compared to the previous quarter.

"Institutional investments reached USD 1.6 billion during Q2, marking a substantial 33.3 per cent increase from the previous quarter. However, institutional investments witnessed a dip of 40.7 per cent year-on-year, depicting a certain level of volatility in the market," according to Vestian's report.

Vestian Chief Executive Officer Shrinivas Rao said institutional investments have grown significantly during the quarter compared to the previous quarter.

"This upward trajectory in investments demonstrates renewed interest from institutional investors amidst the challenging macroeconomic landscape. The real estate sector is likely to garner increased traction in the upcoming quarters on the back of robust Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth and a strong pipeline of upcoming infrastructure developments," Rao said.

Majority of investments were multi-city deals, accounting for about 94 per cent.

Commercial assets -- office space, co-working, retail, and hotels -- accounted for 88 per cent of the total investments during the quarter.

Commercial assets attracted an investment of USD 1.4 billion during April-June as against USD 697 million in the year-ago period.

Inflow in residential assets plunged from USD 738 million to USD 58 million.

Investments in industrial and warehousing assets fell sharply to USD 134 million in April-June this year from USD 1 billion in the year-ago period.

Headquartered in Chicago, Vestian has offices across US, India, China, UK, Sri Lanka and the Middle East.

Also Read

Sri Lanka default: A bad bank would help the nation fix its finances

India will help Sri Lanka in oil sector despite recent changes: Officials

Indian travel association to help in boosting tourist flow to Sri Lanka

SL vs PAK 1st Test: Imam-ul-Haq's fifty helps Pakistan win by 4 wickets

India is Sri Lanka's biggest friend in time of crisis, says Sri Lanka PM

Akasa Air adds 20th aircraft to fleet, qualifies for international ops

Crucial for ad makers to take permission to use work as AI input: Asci

Indians spent Rs 5,000 crore on cosmetics in 6 months, mostly online: Study

Heavy rains dampen Indian retailers' gasoil, gasoline monthly sales in July

India's real estate sector received $1.6 bn investment in Apr-June: Report

Topics :Artificial intelligenceReal Estate

First Published: Aug 01 2023 | 4:45 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Foxconn Industrial Internet denies signing deal with Tamil Nadu: Report

ED raids Hero MotoCorp Chairman Munjal's residence; PMLA case registered

Politics

TMC to table motion in assembly against 'Centre withholding dues of Bengal'

PM Modi to launch development projects during Pune visit on August 1

Technology

Reliance Retail launches new 4G-enabled JioBook priced at Rs 16,499

Samsung eyes 50% market share in premium segment with Fold 5, Flip 5

Economy News

Commercial LPG cylinder price cut by Rs 100, domestic stays same

Govt hikes windfall tax on petroleum crude to Rs 4,250 per tonne from Aug 1

Next Story