Home / Industry / News / Indians spent Rs 5,000 crore on cosmetics in 6 months, mostly online: Study

Indians spent Rs 5,000 crore on cosmetics in 6 months, mostly online: Study

Kantar Worldpanel study reveals that working women leading the way of cosmetic purchases both online and offline

BS Web Team New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2023 | 1:47 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Within the past six months, over 100 million cosmetic items, ranging from lipstick and nail polish to eyeliner have been sold, generating a revenue of Rs 5,000 crore, with nearly 40 per cent of these purchases occurring online, according to Economic Times. These trends were recorded through a study by Kantar Worldpanel.

Key findings
Indian consumers, on average, spend Rs 1,214 on colored cosmetics within a six-month period. Lip products dominated overall sales, accounting for 38 per cent, closely followed by nail products, indicating the diversification of beauty purchases among Indian shoppers.

The study also shed light on the growing trend of working women contributing significantly to the cosmetics market. Working women contribute the most to makeup sales, both online and offline, spending 1.6 times more on beauty products compared to the overall average spent on these products.

Shoppers Stop also reported over 150,000 makeovers in the current quarter alone. This shows a growing interest from consumers to interact with makeup artists, and brands, and learn more about the makeup they are buying and the different ways it can be used.

The study also found that retailers' advocacy played a big role in prompting over one-third of purchases, while social media influences an equal number, especially among younger consumers.

Among different age groups, the study found that older individuals seemed to favour lipstick and nail polish, while younger individuals opted for primer and tinted lip balm.

What does this mean for the cosmetic industry in India?
Ashutosh Valani, founder of Renee Cosmetics, observed that Indians are embracing a wider range of products, moving beyond traditional items like kajal and lipstick to include primers, eye shadows, and concealers. Consumers are now selecting products based on specific occasions and everyday wear.

K Ramakrishnan, the managing director of South Asia, Worldpanel Division, Kantar, emphasised the potential growth of the beauty sector due to increasing female participation in the workforce.

Also Read

Luxury car sales up 38% YoY in June, more growth than overall vehicle sales

End of season sales party arrives early for Indians this year, here's why

Bajaj Auto reports 2% decline in total June sales to 340,981 units

EV push, pent-up demand: Why auto exports fell in April amid healthy sales?

Print media revenue to rise 13-15% in FY24 due to higher ad spends: CRISIL

Heavy rains dampen Indian retailer's gasoil, gasoline monthly sales in July

India's real estate sector received $1.6 bn investment in Apr-June: Report

700,000 new gig jobs to come up between July and December: TeamLease

Sebi's recent rules increase costs, compliance burden on companies

Japan chip equipment supplier Disco to set up center in India: Report

Topics :Cosmeticscosmetics industryBS Web ReportsBrandsCompanies

First Published: Aug 01 2023 | 1:47 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Foxconn Industrial Internet denies signing deal with Tamil Nadu: Report

ED raids Hero MotoCorp Chairman Munjal's residence; PMLA case registered

Politics

TMC to table motion in assembly against 'Centre withholding dues of Bengal'

PM Modi to launch development projects during Pune visit on August 1

Technology

Reliance Retail launches new 4G-enabled JioBook priced at Rs 16,499

Samsung eyes 50% market share in premium segment with Fold 5, Flip 5

Economy News

Commercial LPG cylinder price cut by Rs 100, domestic stays same

Govt hikes windfall tax on petroleum crude to Rs 4,250 per tonne from Aug 1

Next Story