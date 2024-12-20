Integration of industry, govt platforms can improve logistics: Piyush Goyal

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Piyush Goyal, Union Minister for commerce and industry
Piyush Goyal, Union Minister for Commerce and Industry (File Photo)
Press Trust of India Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 20 2024 | 5:57 PM IST
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday called for a complete integration of industry stakeholders with government platforms to improve efficiency of the logistics sector. 
He also urged the logistics industry to work on following sustainable and green practices to cut carbon footprint in the sector. 
"We have to adopt technology like electric mobility, biofuels, multimodal transport options to bring down overall carbon impact and make sustainability the core of our thinking," the minister said. 
Emphasising on skill development, Goyal called for collaborations with institutions to train and build a future-ready workforce.
He added that using artificial intelligence and data analytics, "we can make sure there is no time and cost overrun".   (Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.) 
 
Topics :Piyush GoyalCommerce ministryIndian industrylogistics

First Published: Dec 20 2024 | 5:57 PM IST

