Mumbai-Delhi world's eighth busiest domestic route in 2024, says report

Mumbai-Delhi was the eighth busiest domestic route globally in 2024, with airlines operating 7.963 million seats between the two cities, according to aviation analytics firm OAG. In 2023, it held the ninth position, with airlines operating 7.276 million seats.

OAG's report said that Seoul-Jeju was the world's busiest domestic route in 2024, with airlines operating 14.183 million seats. "Eight of the Top 10 busiest domestic routes are in Asia, including key trunk routes in South Korea, Japan, Vietnam, India and China," it added.

Hokkaido’s Chitose Airport to Tokyo's Haneda airport is the second largest domestic route globally, with 11.9 million seats which is a similar level to last year.