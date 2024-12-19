Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Mumbai-Delhi world's eighth busiest domestic route in 2024, says report

Flight
Photo: Bloomberg
Deepak Patel New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2024 | 12:30 AM IST
Mumbai-Delhi was the eighth busiest domestic route globally in 2024, with airlines operating 7.963 million seats between the two cities, according to aviation analytics firm OAG. In 2023, it held the ninth position, with airlines operating 7.276 million seats.
 
OAG's report said that Seoul-Jeju was the world's busiest domestic route in 2024, with airlines operating 14.183 million seats. "Eight of the Top 10 busiest domestic routes are in Asia, including key trunk routes in South Korea, Japan, Vietnam, India and China," it added.
 
Hokkaido’s Chitose Airport to Tokyo's Haneda airport is the second largest domestic route globally, with 11.9 million seats which is a similar level to last year.
 
The route recording most growth in the Top 10 is Jeddah to Riyadh – it has seen capacity increase by 10 per cent  in 2024.   
Global Top 10 Domestic Routes
           
           
           
           
Rank in 2024 Route Seats flown on the route in 2024 Rank in 2023 Rank in 2019  
1 Jeju - Seoul 14,183,719 1 1  
2 Sapporo - Tokyo 11,931,572 2 2  
3 Fukuoka - Tokyo 11,335,551 3 3  
4 Hanoi - Ho Chi Minh City 10,631,435 4 4  
5 Melbourne - Sydney 9,217,377 5 5  
6 Jeddah - Riyadh 8,700,415 8 8  
7 Tokyo - Okinawa 8,033,641 7 9  
8 Mumbai - Delhi 7,963,686 9 6  
9 Beijing - Shanghai 7,714,758 6 7  
10 Guangzhou - Shanghai 7,010,321 11 13  
           
           
           
Source: OAG        
 
First Published: Dec 19 2024 | 12:30 AM IST

