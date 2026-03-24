PM Internship Scheme's pilot relaxes age criteria, increases compensation

A broader set of companies and organisations have been made eligible to participate in the scheme in order to increase the number of total opportunities.
“Based on the learnings during implementation of the Prime Minister Internship Pilot Project, the guidelines for the pilot project have been revised with effect from March 12,” Malhotra added.
In Round I of the PMIS pilot project, partner companies posted 127,000 internship opportunities and made over 82,000 offers to over 60,000 candidates. And, 8,760 interns had joined their internship.
In Round II, partner companies posted 118,000 internship opportunities and made over 83,000 offers to over 71,000 candidates. Over 7,300 interns had joined their internship.