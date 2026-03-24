Home / Industry / News / PM Internship Scheme's pilot relaxes age criteria, increases compensation

PM Internship Scheme's pilot relaxes age criteria, increases compensation

The Prime Minister Internship Scheme pilot has widened the age band, raised stipends to Rs 9,000, and reduced duration to 6-9 months to improve participation

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
premium
The government has also increased the monthly allowance for interns from Rs 5,000 to Rs 9,000. | Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
Ruchika Chitravanshi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 24 2026 | 6:33 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
The Prime Minister Internship Scheme (PMIS) has revised its guidelines for the ongoing pilot, relaxing the duration of the programme to six-nine months from the earlier one year. And, the age criterion has been changed from 21–24 years to 18–25 years, according to a Rajya Sabha reply on Tuesday.
 
Candidates who have a master’s degree and students from the final year of graduation or post-graduation are eligible for the programme, according to the revised guidelines which came into effect from March 12. 
The government has also increased the monthly allowance for interns from ₹5,000 to ₹9,000. 
The scheme has adopted a rolling internship cycle allowing continuous posting, selection and onboarding, the Parliament reply by Harsh Malhotra, minister of state for corporate affairs, said.
 
A broader set of companies and organisations have been made eligible to participate in the scheme in order to increase the number of total opportunities.
 
“Based on the learnings during implementation of the Prime Minister Internship Pilot Project, the guidelines for the pilot project have been revised with effect from March 12,” Malhotra added.
 
In Round I of the PMIS pilot project, partner companies posted 127,000 internship opportunities and made over 82,000 offers to over 60,000 candidates. And, 8,760 interns had joined their internship.
 
In Round II, partner companies posted 118,000 internship opportunities and made over 83,000 offers to over 71,000 candidates. Over 7,300 interns had joined their internship.
 
An independent evaluation and feedback survey carried out by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs found that location was an important consideration, and the ideal travel distance indicated by candidates is between 5 and 10 km.
 
Another concern flagged for low acceptance and joining in the programme was that the 12-month period was considered longer than the normal skilling programmes.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Govt may cut content takedown compliance timeline to 1 hour from 3 hours

India veg oil refiners cut purchases, expect conflict-driven rally to fade

Oil industry pushes ethanol as cooking fuel to cut dependency on LPG

India's iron ore imports set to hit 7-year high in FY26 on steel demand

Mahanagar Gas offers free fuel, bill adjustment for PNG customers

Topics :internshipsRajya SabhaIndustry News

First Published: Mar 24 2026 | 5:32 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story