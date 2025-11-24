Home / Industry / News / IPL 2025: Ad views duplication in CTV, LTV, mobile less than 5% on JioStar

IPL 2025: Ad views duplication in CTV, LTV, mobile less than 5% on JioStar

A Nielsen-JioStar analysis of IPL 2025 finds minimal duplication in ad views and strong incremental reach from cross-screen media plans

Roshni Shekhar
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 24 2025 | 12:10 AM IST
JioStar, which was the official broadcaster and streaming partner for the Indian Premier League (IPL), saw less than five per cent of audience overlapped across connected television (CTV), linear TV and mobile devices for advertisement views this year, according to a joint statement by JioStar and Nielsen. 
Additionally, advanced targeting on digital has the possibility to further reduce duplication of advertising views. And, about less than one per cent overlap in audience views for advertisements across various segments, according to Cross-Screen Measurement Study for advertisers, conducted during IPL 2025, it added. 
Meanwhile, cross-screen media plans across digital and TV added incremental reach for advertisers in the range of 20-40 per cent across all analysed categories and budgets. 
This study analysed campaigns across categories such as carbonated beverages, consumer durables, automobiles, financial technology and fast-moving consumer goods. They span high-frequency, impulse-driven purchases and high-investment, consideration-heavy categories.  This comes after India’s largest media conglomerate, JioStar and Nielsen, an audience measurement, data and analytics firm, in February collaborated to provide advanced analytics solutions for the company’s streaming platform, JioHotstar before the start of season 18 of IPL in March. 
“What we are hearing from partners is a clear shift in mindset: instead of choosing between TV and digital, they’re now planning for both from the outset.  This opens up room for new categories, greater participation from emerging brands, and deeper investment from existing ones,” Anup Govindan, chief revenue officer, sports, JioStar, said in an email response to Business Standard.
 
The 18th season of the IPL had recorded a billion viewers across TV and digital platforms, garnering a record viewership of 840 billion minutes of total watch time. JioHotstar saw over 23.1 billion views and 384.6 billion minutes of watch time, up by 29 per cent on a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis. 
He added that with cross-screen reach now validated at scale, JioStar anticipates broader participation and stronger demand not just for IPL 2026 but also for the ICC Men’s World Cup, Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 and other marquee properties. 
Apart from cricket, the study is expected to boost advertiser confidence in non-cricket sports and women’s sports, going forward.
 

First Published: Nov 24 2025 | 12:10 AM IST

