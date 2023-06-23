Home / Industry / News / Indian Staffing Federation asks firms to engage with ethical staffing firms

Indian Staffing Federation asks firms to engage with ethical staffing firms

In a statement ISF, the apex body of the staffing industry, said it has a stringent code of conduct for its members

Jun 23 2023
Pointing to a deeper malaise within the staffing industry, Indian Staffing Federation (ISF) urged all stakeholders, including corporate and the government, to consider engaging staffing companies that prioritise ethical employment practices and regulatory compliance.
The statement from ISF comes after media report came on the bribe for jobs at India’s largest IT services firm Tata Consultancy Services (TCS).

In a statement ISF, the apex body of the staffing industry, said it has a stringent code of conduct for its members. “ISF members bear the responsibility of upholding practices that ensure formal employment parameters are followed.” 
While TCS has initiated an inquiry to look into the incident, wherein few senior executives involved in hiring accepted bribes from staffing firms, it has brought to the fore practices within the HR industry that have gone unnoticed for long. 

Topics :Indian companies

Jun 23 2023

