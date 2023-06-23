Home / Industry / News / Suresh Raina Launches Raina Indian Restaurant in Amsterdam, details inside

Suresh Raina Launches Raina Indian Restaurant in Amsterdam, details inside

Suresh Raina took to social media to announce his new culinary venture in Amsterdam. His fans expressed excitement at the inauguration of the restaurant

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
Suresh Raina Launches Raina Indian Restaurant in Amsterdam

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2023 | 7:00 PM IST
The acclaimed cricketer Suresh Raina founded the culinary venture known as Raina Indian Restaurant, which recently celebrated its grand opening in Amsterdam. The restaurant is slated to bring the finest Indian flavours from various regions of India to the global stage, combining Suresh Raina's illustrious cricket career with his passion for food and cooking. 
"I have always had a deep passion for both cricket and food," said Suresh Raina, the star cricketer who has represented India at the international stage for many years. He added, "The opening of Raina Indian Restaurant is a dream come true for me because it enables me to show people from all walks of life, the vibrant and diverse flavours of India”.


Suresh Raina Restaurant in Amsterdam: Overview
The dining experience at Raina Indian Restaurant is exceptional with authentic Indian delicacies meticulously prepared by skilled chefs, according to the management. From the North to the South, from the East to the West, the menu features a tempting selection of dishes that draw inspiration from India's extensive culinary history. If the reports are to be believed the restaurant promises authenticity and unique flavour in its offering. 


In addition to the tasteful dishes on the menu, the atmosphere of Raina Indian Restaurant involves diners in the worlds of cricket and culinary art. The restaurant is filled with cricket memories and captivating photos of Suresh Raina's journey, creating an inviting atmosphere that appeals to fans of both sports and food. 


Suresh Raina restaurant in Amsterdam: Environment

Raina Indian Restaurant serves lunch and dinner and has a separate takeout area for quick meals on the go and a refined dining area for a more refined dining experience. Raina Indian Restaurant has something for everyone, whether they want to have a mouthwatering lunch or a memorable dinner.
The restaurant consistently uses fresh ingredients from reputable local suppliers, demonstrating its unwavering commitment to quality and freshness. Raina Indian Restaurant strives to create cherished memories for each and every guest by focusing on providing exceptional service.

Raina Indian Restaurant is running special deals and discounts throughout the month to celebrate its grand opening. Raina Indian Restaurant's harmonious blend of cricket nostalgia, warm hospitality, and culinary excellence is something that guests are encouraged to try.

