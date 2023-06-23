Suresh Raina Launches Raina Indian Restaurant in Amsterdam, details inside

"I have always had a deep passion for both cricket and food," said Suresh Raina, the star cricketer who has represented India at the international stage for many years. He added, "The opening of Raina Indian Restaurant is a dream come true for me because it enables me to show people from all walks of life, the vibrant and diverse flavours of India”.

The acclaimed cricketer Suresh Raina founded the culinary venture known as Raina Indian Restaurant, which recently celebrated its grand opening in Amsterdam. The restaurant is slated to bring the finest Indian flavours from various regions of India to the global stage, combining Suresh Raina's illustrious cricket career with his passion for food and cooking.