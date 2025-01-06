Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Industry / News / ISPRL seeks private firms to build 2.5 mn tonnes petroleum reserve at Padur

ISPRL seeks private firms to build 2.5 mn tonnes petroleum reserve at Padur

In 2021, India overhauled its policy to allow part of SPRs to be used commercially, mirroring a model adopted by countries such as Japan and South Korea that allows private lessees, mostly oil majors

US Strategic Petroleum Reserve
India is also planning to build a 4 million ton SPR at Chandikhol in eastern Odisha state. | Photo: Bloomberg
Reuters NEW DELHI
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 06 2025 | 4:33 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

India is seeking private companies to build and operate a 2.5 million metric ton store for petroleum reserves at Padur in southern Karnataka state, according to a tender posted on the website of Indian Strategic Petroleum Reserve Ltd (ISPRL).

Bids are invited to establish "commercial cum strategic petroleum reserves" including a single point mooring and associated infrastructure on a "design, build, finance, operate and transfer basis", the notice says.

ISPRL, which manages federal oil inventories, operates three strategic petroleum reserves (SPRs) in southern India with a combined capacity of about 5 million tons. Part of that capacity is used for commercial operations by companies including Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC).

In 2021, India overhauled its policy to allow part of SPRs to be used commercially, mirroring a model adopted by countries such as Japan and South Korea that allows private lessees, mostly oil majors, to re-export crude.

A pre-bid meeting for the new Padur facility will be held on Jan. 10 and the tender will close on Feb. 3.

India, the world's third-biggest oil importer and consumer, imports over 80% of its oil needs and is raising its SPR capacity to protect against any global supply disruption.

India is also planning to build a 4 million ton SPR at Chandikhol in eastern Odisha state.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Construction companies may witness slower revenue growth for FY25: ICRA

Govt considering mandatory hallmarking for silver after consumer demands

Indian space industry's funding falls 55% to $59.1 mn in 2024, data shows

Premium

Q3 results preview: Weak urban demand likely to weigh on FMCG volumes

Delhi's excise revenue up by 13% in first three quarters of 2024-25

Topics :IndiaIndia oil reservesISPRLPetroleum sectorPetroleum auctionspetroleum importsPetroleum MinistryPetroleum

First Published: Jan 06 2025 | 4:33 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story