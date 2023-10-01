IT results preview: Q2 to see muted growth in a seasonally strong quarter

The July-September quarter, or the second quarter of the financial year, is always a strong quarter for Indian IT services. However, the second quarter of FY24 is expected to be a muted quarter, and with that, the hope of double-digit growth is now being pushed to FY25.

However, analysts are expecting that the momentum in the closure of record total contract value (TCVs) will continue, as has been the case over the last two quarters. Both in Q4FY23 and Q1FY24, the TCVs signed by most of the large and midcap IT services firms have been at the higher end, but that has not resulted in revenue growth.



For Q2FY24, Kotak Institutional Equities expects revenue growth to decelerate to -2.9 to -3.2 per cent on a year-on-year comparison for Tier-I players. "We expect a -0.6 to -0.8 per cent sequential constant currency revenue growth rate for Tier-I IT— weak for a seasonally strong quarter," said Kawaljeet Saluja, Sathiskumar S, and Vamshi Krishna of Kotak in their report.

Some of the reasons for this slow momentum are the slowdown in discretionary programmes, delay in the execution of already signed deals, and the slow growth in the BFSI vertical. The shift towards more cost takeaway deals was evident in Accenture's results too, where it said that growth was led by outsourcing (up 9.8 per cent) and consulting contracted 1.6 per cent year-on-year on lower discretionary spends.



With the first half of the financial year reporting muted growth, the chances of companies achieving double-digit growth for the full financial year would become more difficult. TCS management had warned of such a scenario after the first quarter results of FY24.

"Given where we are at the end of April-June, achieving double-digit full-year growth is a tall order. But, as management, we are always focused on opportunities; we will grow," said Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director N Ganapathy Subramaniam in the media briefing post the results.



With slow revenue growth, the much-awaited growth in margins is also expected to be muted for the quarter. "We believe the biggest lever for margin improvement has to be employee and subcontract costs. These costs have bloated compared to pre-COVID-19 levels owing to supply challenges in the industry and rising attrition rates. We note that these costs are sticky in nature and don't come down immediately even when attrition rates come off. There is a lag with which costs will come down. Further, it will need support of operating leverage in the form of revenue growth. In the absence of revenue growth, the usual levers to bring down employee costs do not work, due to which we expect the reduction in employee costs will be gradual," said a JP Morgan report on the growth for the IT sector.

The street is also not expecting that the recent large deal wins announced by companies will be accretive in this financial year. "We expect strong order booking by companies, especially TCS, HCLT, and Infosys, in Q2FY24. Even after the deal closes, commentary on the pipeline is strong, and hence we believe the strong order booking momentum will continue in the second half of FY24. These deals provide visibility of revenues for Q3/Q4 and to a certain extent even FY25," said the JP Morgan report.



Interestingly, growth going ahead will be driven by inherent strengths that companies are able to bring to the table, especially with verticals such as BFSI continuing to be slow along with telecom and retail.

However, if one looks at Accenture's recent numbers, not all is gloomy. The company was the first to share that they touched 300 million US dollars in generative AI bookings in the last six months.