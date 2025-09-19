ITC to continue Nepal investment plans in FMCG and hotels: Sanjiv Puri

The recent turmoil in Nepal will not impact ITC’s investment plans in the Himalayan nation, Chairman and Managing Director Sanjiv Puri said.

Surya Nepal, ITC’s subsidiary, has been in the cigarette business since 1986 and is a market leader. In recent years, it has also forayed into confectionery and biscuits in line with ITC’s strategy of expanding in proximal markets.

ITC’s annual report for 2024-25 stated that it continues to rapidly scale up its newer FMCG businesses and evaluate emerging opportunities in this space.

Puri said that plans for Nepal – whether in FMCG or hotels – would continue. “Things are evolving all over the world, we are seeing uncertainty manifest in many ways. While it’s not good for business or ease of living, we have to navigate and continue… otherwise you cannot progress in today’s world.”

On disturbances in Nepal, he said, “It’s not taking away our intent to continue investing in Nepal.” He was speaking on the sidelines of the 124th annual general meeting of the Merchants’ Chamber of Commerce & Industry. In hospitality, ITC made its debut in Nepal in 2024 with a management contract. A second hotel under a management contract is also coming up. “We are also evaluating our own hotel that will continue on its own merits, depending on how the opportunity unfolds,” he said. ALSO READ: SC seeks govt, OMCs' reply on biodiesel off-take plea by producers' body ITC’s first hotel outside India, however, was in Sri Lanka – Ratnadipa Colombo, launched in April 2024.

Earlier, while addressing MCCI members, Puri spoke on reimagining competitiveness in a turbulent world. “It’s a very complex environment that we operate in today. What enterprises need to learn is to navigate a TURN – Turbulence, Uncertainties, Rapid Change and Novel Strategies.” This, he said, is driven by geopolitics and geoeconomics on the one hand. He noted that climate change was also a major driver of change and uncertainty. Regulations were tightening, non-tariff barriers were emerging and stakeholder expectations were rising. “It is also accentuated by the whole issue of inequity.” Puri further observed that Indian markets were transforming rapidly due to digitisation. “The digital marketplaces have transformed the market. The newer generation, the Gen Z and now the Gen Alpha – their way of looking at the world is very different. Their expectations are very different. So the consumer marketplace also is dramatically changing,” he said.