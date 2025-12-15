Jaipur Discom action plan targets full recovery of dues in top defaulters

Jaipur Discom has identified 10 electricity divisions and 20 sub-divisions with the highest outstanding dues and has prepared an action plan to collect 100 per cent of the revenue from consumers in these areas, an official of the power distribution company said.

“These electricity divisions and sub-divisions will be regularly monitored from the headquarters,” he said.

In this regard, Discoms Chairperson Aarti Dogra recently reviewed revenue collection.

Over ₹193 crore was outstanding from 1.11 lakh consumers in these electricity sub-divisions, and over ₹237 crore was outstanding from 1.89 lakh consumers in the electricity divisions.

“Jaipur Discom is making efforts to recover these dues,” Dogra said.

Engineers have been instructed to prioritise revenue collection through awareness campaigns and settlements by organising camps. Cases where recovery is not possible even after issuing notices should be resolved through Lok Adalat (People's Court), she said. “In areas where people are collectively unwilling to pay their dues, strict measures such as disconnecting connections, removing transformers, and power lines should be taken, if necessary,” Dogra said. The Discoms Chairperson has also instructed the concerned superintending engineers and executive engineers to conduct a recovery campaign with the cooperation of the district administration and police administration. Decisions should be made quickly on cases where consumers are being considered for declaration as Permanent Defaulters (PDC), so that recovery proceedings can be initiated against such consumers as per the rules, she said.

Meanwhile, Jaipur Vidyut Vitran Nigam (Jaipur Discom) has conducted an intensive vigilance checking campaign in various districts of the state to collect outstanding revenue and combat electricity theft. Under this campaign, illegal transformers that were posing a threat to electrical safety and causing revenue loss to the corporation were seized in the Aklera subdivision of Jhalawar district. “During this operation, action was taken against electricity theft in more than a dozen villages with the help of police personnel. Around 15 illegal transformers were seized, and several kilometres of power lines were dismantled,” the Jaipur Discom official said.