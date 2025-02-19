JioStar to onboard 11 sponsors for ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025

JioStar, the official broadcaster and streaming platform for the International Cricket Council (ICC) Men’s Champions Trophy 2025, on Wednesday announced the list of sponsors for an undisclosed amount.

The confirmed sponsors include Dream11, Pernod Ricard India, Beam Suntory, Kohler, Birla Opus, Vodafone Idea, ICICI Direct, LIC Housing Finance Limited, Eicher Motors, Indira IVF, and McEnroe, as per the company’s statement.

The matches will be broadcast on the JioStar Network and streamed live on its over-the-top (OTT) platform, JioHotstar, with the final match on March 9.

“We are thrilled to bring the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 to millions of cricket fans in India, supported by a robust roster of sponsors,” said Anup Govindan, chief revenue officer, sports, JioStar, in a statement. “This tournament is poised to be a landmark event, and the enthusiastic participation of top brands underscores the unifying power of cricket. We look forward to delivering an unmatched viewing experience for fans and meaningful value for our partners.”

The diverse list of sponsors for the ninth edition of the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy reflects strong market confidence in the tournament’s vast consumer reach and commercial impact, the statement added. JioStar is also set to capture a wide range of audiences across India through brand partnerships.

“The tournament will engage diverse consumer segments, offering a dynamic blend of sports and brand synergy. Fans can expect an immersive viewing experience, enhanced by innovative sponsorship activations and engaging content experiences,” the company said.