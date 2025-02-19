Salaries in India set to rise by 9.2% in 2025, to vary across sectors: Aon

Aon plc, a global professional services firm, has projected that salary increments in India will stabilise at 9.2 per cent in 2025, slightly lower than the 9.3 per cent increase in 2024, amid global uncertainty and slowing growth. The findings are part of Aon's Annual Salary Increase and Turnover Survey 2024-25 India.

The study highlights a declining trend in salary increments since 2022, when companies offered 10.6 per cent raises, driven by the Great Resignation.

Salary increments in 2025 are expected to vary across industries. Engineering design services and auto/vehicle manufacturing are expected to record the highest increments, followed by non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), retail, global capability centres, and life sciences.

Roopank Chaudhary, partner and rewards consulting leader for talent solutions, India, Aon, said: "Despite external uncertainties, India’s economic prospects remain stable, with rural demand improving and private consumption maintaining momentum. The downward trend in projected salary increases could be attributed to geopolitical and economic factors, potential shifts in US trade policies, the conflict in the Middle East, and the rapid advancements in generative AI."

Chaudhary added that salary moderation is a natural response to margin pressures. "The sector-wise increment trends for 2025 reflect prudence and adaptability as companies balance market challenges with the need to attract and retain talent," he said.

The study also highlights a decline in overall attrition rates, which fell to 17.7 per cent in 2024, compared to 18.3 per cent in 2023 and 21.4 per cent in 2022. The post-Great Resignation period has resulted in a larger talent pool, aided by increased labour force participation, even as self-employment and entrepreneurial activity rise.

Also Read

This shift presents an opportune time for companies to focus on strategic workforce skilling, reskilling, and institutional support, the report noted.

Amit Kumar Otwani, associate partner for talent solutions, India, Aon, said:

"In a globally interconnected world, evolving government policies, business strategies, and workforce expectations will impact the Indian economy and local talent landscape. A comprehensive analysis of market behaviours, robust datasets, and advanced technology will be key to anticipating shifts and preparing accordingly."

Now in its 30th year, Aon’s survey is among the largest and most comprehensive rewards studies in India. The 2024-25 edition analysed data from over 1,400 companies across 45 industries.