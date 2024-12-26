Jubilant FoodWorks inks pact to buy Coca-Cola India products from April

Jubilant FoodWorks has signed a pact with Coca Cola India to purchase its portfolio of sparkling beverage products, a move which will allow the Indian firm to serve Coca Cola and other products of the US giant at the outlets of its franchise restaurant chains such as Domino’s Pizza, Dunkin Donuts.

According to an exchange filing, the memorandum of understanding (MOU) will be executed between the two parties beginning April 1.

It comes a fortnight after Coca-Cola’s announcement that it had reached an agreement with Jubilant Bhartia Group to sell a 40 per cent stake in its local bottling unit- Hindustan Coca-Cola Holdings.

Coca Cola India has a portfolio of products which include brands like Limca, Sprite, Thums Up among others.

“The company will purchase a portfolio of sparkling beverage products and certain other products from The Coca-Cola Company authorised bottlers, as defined in the MoU,” it said in the exchange filing.

Jubilant FoodWorks also said in its filing that it will conduct marketing activities for products defined in the MoU.

This move was a part of The Coca-Cola Company’s (TCCC’s) strategy of refranchising its bottling operations globally as part of its asset-light strategy.