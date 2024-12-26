From Ram Mandir inauguration to Gukesh's chess glory: India's 2024 rewind

From the historic inauguration of the Ram Mandir and India's remarkable achievements in key sporting events on the global stage to political upheavals, diplomatic standoffs, and social and environmental tragedies, 2024 was a year of milestones and challenges. The Ram Mandir’s long-awaited inauguration brought people together in celebration, while triumphant moments in sports gave the country reasons to cheer. But the year also tested the nation’s strength, with tragedies like the devastating Wayanad landslides, highlighting the urgent need for better disaster preparedness, and the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata that sparked protests across the nation.

Here’s a look at the top events that made the headlines in 2024:

India-Maldives Diplomatic Row (Jan 7)

The year began with a diplomatic row between India and Maldives when the latter had campaigned to reduce India's influence in the island nation. Tensions escalated when Maldivian Ministers Malsha Shareef, Mariyam Shiuna, and Abdulla Mahzoom Majid made derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The remarks triggered strong reactions in the Indian government, leading the Indian High Commission in the Maldives to raise the issue with the Maldivian government. This also led to a backlash on social media and a decline in Indian tourist footfall in the Maldives. Later in May, Maldives requested India to withdraw its troops by May 10, citing the sovereignty of the country.

Ram Mandir inauguration (Jan 22)

The much-awaited inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh marked a historic moment for India. Thousands of people, including celebrities and politicians, from across the world gathered to witness the consecration of the idol of Ram Lalla in the newly constructed temple.

Navy veterans return home from Qatar (Feb 12)

The nation celebrated the release of all eight Indian Navy veterans, employed by a defence company Dahra Global Technologies and Consultancy Services in Qatar, who were on death row on espionage charges. The men were accused of leaking information on Qatar's confidential submarine deal with Italy and allegedly spying for Israel. Their release came after intense diplomatic negotiations which marked a major triumph for India's diplomacy.

Supreme Court strikes down electoral bond scheme (Feb 15)

In a landmark judgment, the Supreme Court struck down the controversial electoral bond scheme, citing it as "unconstitutional and manifestly arbitrary". The scheme, which was introduced to bring transparency in political funding, had faced severe criticism for promoting opacity as it provided blanket anonymity to political donors as well as critical legal amendments allowing rich corporations to make unlimited political donations. The top court’s decision sparked a national debate on election funding and political accountability.

Ex-Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest (Mar 21)

Former Delhi Chief Minister and the national convener of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Arvind Kejriwal was arrested after not responding to nine summons concerning a money laundering case tied to the Delhi excise policy. He became the first sitting chief minister to be arrested while in office. His arrest triggered massive protests from his party and sparked debates on political vendettas. The Supreme Court granted bail to Kejriwal on September 13 after he served more than five months in prison.

General elections 2024 (Apr 19 to June 1)

With more than 968 million eligible voters, the world’s largest democratic exercise unfolded in India earlier this year. The country went to polls, electing all 543 members of the Lok Sabha. On June 7, Prime Minister Narendra Modi confirmed the support of 293 MPs to Droupadi Murmu, the president of India, forming the coalition government for the 18th Lok Sabha. This marked Modi's third term as prime minister of India.

T20 World Cup (June 29)

India clinched the 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup final which was played at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados against South Africa. India defeated South Africa by seven runs to win their second T20 World Cup title. It was also the last T20 match played by Kohli, Indian captain Rohit Sharma, and Ravindra Jadeja. The team received a massive welcome from fans in India at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. More than 300,000 fans gathered at Marine Drive to celebrate the team's victory.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding (July 12)

The wedding of Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Mukesh Ambani, and Radhika Merchant, the daughter of Viren Merchant, chief executive officer (CEO) of Encore Healthcare, was the talk of the town. The event drew national and international attention, with many Bollywood and global celebrities, industrialists, and personalities present. The extravagant celebration made headlines for its grandeur and opulence seeing performances from Rihanna and Justin Bieber. Media reports estimate the cost of the wedding to range between $300 million to $1 billion.

Wayanad landslides (July 30)

Tragedy struck Kerala as landslides in Wayanad claimed over 230 lives. The landslide, triggered by a cloudburst, affected Meppadi, Mundakkai, and Chooralmala and resulted in the collapse of a nearby bridge that was used to enter Attamala in Mundakkai. Heavy monsoon rains caused widespread devastation, displacing thousands and highlighting the growing risks of climate change in vulnerable regions. The incident triggered national and international support for the affected communities and renewed discussions on disaster preparedness.

India’s record at Paris Olympics (July 30, Aug 8)

India shone at the 2024 Paris Olympics, with remarkable achievements across sports. Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh secured a bronze medal in the mixed 10-metre air pistol team event, and Neeraj Chopra added to the glory by winning a silver medal in the men’s javelin throw.

R G Kar tragedy (Aug 9)

The tragedy unfolded on August 9, when a 31-year-old postgraduate medical trainee was found dead in the seminar hall of R G Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, West Bengal. The incident ignited protests across West Bengal, with doctors nationwide expressing solidarity with the junior doctors in Kolkata. This incident once again brought attention to the issue of sexual violence against women.

Indo-Canadian diplomatic tensions (Sept 2023-Present)

The India-Canada diplomatic row which started in September 2023, continued to make headlines in 2024. The relations between the two countries hit a new low on October 14, 2024 when India ordered the expulsion of six Canadian diplomats while also announcing its decision to withdraw the Indian High Commissioner to Canada and “other targeted diplomats,” citing security concerns after Ottawa identified them as “persons of interest” in its investigation into the killing of Khalistan separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

D Gukesh’s chess triumph (Dec 12)

Indian chess prodigy, 18-year-old D Gukesh, made history after beating China's Ding Liren in the title clash in Singapore and becoming the youngest player to win the World Chess Championship. His remarkable victory put India in the global spotlight again, showcasing the country’s rising dominance in chess and inspiring a new generation of players.