Home / Industry / News / K'taka, Rajasthan begin exploration licenses' auction for critical minerals

K'taka, Rajasthan begin exploration licenses' auction for critical minerals

According to the Ministry of Mines, the two states launched the auction of exploration licenses on March 6. Exploration licence blocks are being auctioned for the first time in the country, it said

Photo: American Geosciences Institute
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 08 2024 | 7:04 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Karnataka and Rajasthan have launched an auction of exploration licenses for critical and deep-seated minerals, according to an official statement on Thursday.

Karnataka launched the auction of one block each of gold, copper and lithium while Rajasthan launched the auction of three blocks of rare earth elements, rare metal and potash minerals, it said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

According to the Ministry of Mines, the two states launched the auction of exploration licenses on March 6. Exploration licence blocks are being auctioned for the first time in the country, it said.

The Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957, was amended through the MMDR Amendment Act, 2023, with effect from 17.08.2023, inter alia, to introduce new mineral concession of exploration licence for 29 critical and deep-seated minerals to further boost exploration and mining of critical and deep-seated minerals in the country.

Critical and deep-seated minerals such as cobalt, lithium, nickel, gold, silver, and copper are difficult to explore and mine as compared to surficial or bulk minerals.

The exploration licence granted through auction shall permit the licensee to undertake reconnaissance and prospecting operations for critical and deep-seated minerals.

Exploration license aims to create an enabling mechanism wherein junior mining companies will bring in expertise from around the world in the acquisition, processing and interpretation of exploration data, and leverage the risk-taking ability in the discovery of deep-seated mineral deposits through the adoption of expertise and latest technologies.

Also Read

First tranche auction of critical and strategic minerals to start on Nov 29

Rajasthan Assembly elections: Congress releases fifth list of 5 candidates

BSTC Rajasthan result 2023 soon: Check marks at panjiyakpredeled.in

BSP releases list of 26 candidates for Rajasthan Assembly elections 2023

TN NEET UG Mop-up round registration begins today at tnmedicalselection.net

Gujarat allots 188 acres for Tata group, CG Power semiconductor plants

PM Narendra Modi likely to inaugurate 15 airport projects on Sunday

India's free trade agreement with EFTA likely to be signed on March 10

Cabinet nod for India AI mission with Rs 10,372 crore outlay for 5 years

UK trade minister Badenoch doesn't see Indian election as deadline for FTA

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Rajasthan governmentKarnataka governmentStrategic mineralsMetals & minerals

First Published: Mar 08 2024 | 7:04 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story