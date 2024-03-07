Home / Economy / News / India's free trade agreement with EFTA likely to be signed on March 10

India's free trade agreement with EFTA likely to be signed on March 10

The negotiations for the pact with the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) members -- Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland -- have concluded

EFTA has 29 free trade agreements (FTAs) with 40 partner countries, including Canada, Chile, China, Mexico, and Korea
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 07 2024 | 10:21 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Union Cabinet on Thursday discussed the proposed free trade agreement between India and four European nation bloc EFTA and the pact is likely to be inked on Sunday, said sources.

The negotiations for the pact with the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) members -- Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland -- have concluded.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The pact is expected to be signed on Sunday here, sources added.

India and EFTA have been negotiating the pact, officially dubbed as Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA), since January 2008 to boost economic ties.

The agreement has several chapters including trade in goods, rules of origin, intellectual property rights (IPRs), trade in services, investment promotion and cooperation, trade and sustainable development, and trade facilitation.

EFTA has 29 free trade agreements (FTAs) with 40 partner countries, including Canada, Chile, China, Mexico, and Korea.

Under free trade pacts, two trading partners significantly reduce or eliminate customs duties on the maximum number of goods traded between them, besides easing norms to promote trade in services and investments.

EFTA countries are not part of the European Union (EU). It is an inter-governmental organisation for the promotion and intensification of free trade. It was founded as an alternative for states that did not wish to join the European community.

India's exports to EFTA countries during 2022-23 stood at USD 1.92 billion against USD 1.74 billion in 2021-22. Imports aggregated at USD 16.74 billion during the last fiscal compared to USD 25.5 billion in 2021-22.

The trade gap is in favour of the EFTA group, according to the commerce ministry data.

Also Read

Commerce ministry proposes new bye-laws for election of EPCs, FIEO

India-Asean FTA review: Talks for 'modern' pact scheduled for Feb

India's electronics exports surpass $20 billion, iPhone dominates surge

US, EU criticise India's rice export ban, request immediate resumption

How China's BRI is changing after a decade of big projects and big debts

NITI Aayog for States digital platform to foster Centre-state synthesis

Govt ups MSP for raw jute by Rs 285 to Rs 5,335 per quintal for FY25

Govt extends subsidy on cooking gas by a year at Rs 12,000 cr cost

Household spending in India to grow at 6.7% in 2024, says BMI report

Feb consumer price inflation forecast to edge down to 4-month low: Poll

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :FTAimportExportCabinetEuropean Uniontrade

First Published: Mar 07 2024 | 10:21 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story