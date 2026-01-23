Karnataka HC lifts bike taxi ban, clears return of Uber, Rapido services

The Karnataka High Court on Friday lifted the state government’s ban on bike taxi operations, clearing the way for services to resume. Mobility players such as Uber , Rapido and Ola welcomed the move and said the ruling recognises bike taxis as a legal form of passenger transport in Karnataka.

What did the Karnataka High Court rule on bike taxis?

A division bench led by Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice C M Joshi allowed appeals by cab aggregators including ANI Technologies (Ola), Uber and Rapido, setting aside a single-judge order that had halted bike taxi services in Karnataka pending the framing of rules, according to legal news platform Bar and Bench.

Quashing the April 2025 order, the Bench held that a blanket ban on bike taxis was not reasonable and violated the right to trade. It said the state’s claim that the issue fell within the realm of policy was unsupported, noting that no policy had been articulated to show that such a ban amounted to a reasonable restriction in the interest of the general public. How did the court interpret the Motor Vehicles Act? Interpreting the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, the court ruled that motorcycles used as bike taxis qualify as transport vehicles, and that the state cannot deny permits on the ground that motorcycles are not transport vehicles. The court clarified, however, that bike taxis require proper permissions, adding that operators may apply for contract carriage permits to operate motorcycles as bike taxis.

How did ride-hailing companies respond to the verdict? Ride-hailing giant Uber said bike taxis serve as a vital mobility lifeline for Indian cities, offering people an affordable and convenient way to navigate traffic. “The decision will also bring relief to lakhs of drivers who depend on it for their livelihood,” an Uber spokesperson said. “We look forward to engaging with the state government on operationalising this mobility ecosystem and serving the mobility needs of our cities across the spectrum.” “We sincerely thank the Hon’ble High Court for this progressive decision and extend our gratitude to all stakeholders who have supported this journey,” said a Rapido spokesperson. “Recognising bike taxis as a legitimate mode of transport is not just a legal victory for us, but a milestone moment for urban mobility in Karnataka.”

Rapido said the ruling was a win for the people of Karnataka, who now have access to a safe, affordable and efficient commuting option that complements the state’s mobility needs while creating meaningful livelihood opportunities for thousands of youth. “This brings immense joy and dignity to our captains, while also bolstering Karnataka’s contribution towards the vision of a ‘Viksit Bharat’ by fostering smarter and more inclusive mobility,” the spokesperson said. “As we move forward, we remain committed to complying with all applicable regulations and working closely with the Government of Karnataka under its guidelines to strengthen the mobility ecosystem. We are excited to be partners in this journey of growth.”

An Ola Consumer spokesperson said, “The Hon’ble Karnataka High Court’s decision is a welcome step and a clear signal in the right direction for urban mobility in Karnataka. Bike taxis are a simple, efficient solution for congested cities and play a critical role in improving last-mile connectivity and affordability.” “This decision will help scale up last-mile connectivity, reduce congestion, and create flexible earning opportunities. We look forward to working towards realising the full potential of bike taxis as a core part of Karnataka’s mobility ecosystem,” the spokesperson added. What led to the prolonged dispute over bike taxis?