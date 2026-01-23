India 8th among 11 countries in investment in AI: WEF white paper

One of the largest investments is going into building the AI infrastructure (data centres) where the cumulative investment since 2010 has already hit $600 billion. The report estimates that the globe currently has over 1,136 hyperscalers, and the projection is that that number would go up to over 2,000 by 2030. India, for example, itself has investments of over $67 billion, which will be on board in the country in the next three years. These investments were announced by global big tech companies.