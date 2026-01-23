PIDF's likely completion to cause minor topline dent for fintechs

The culmination of the Payments Infrastructure Development Fund (PIDF) is likely to create a modest revenue gap for fintech majors such as Paytm and PhonePe.

Paytm’s stock declined 9.53 per cent to ₹1,140.75 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on Friday.

“In the scenario that the current scheme is not extended or replaced, we expect to significantly offset the impact over time through a combination of higher revenues and more targeted sales efforts,” Paytm said in a statement.

One97 Communications, the operator of the Paytm brand, said it received ₹128 crore in the first half of the financial year 2025-26 (H1 FY26) from the scheme.

Paytm’s total payments revenue during H1 FY26 was recorded at ₹2,190 crore.

Bengaluru-based fintech PhonePe, in its updated Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP), said the firm received ₹167.4 crore from the scheme in H1 FY26.

In the case of PhonePe, the PIDF incentive was 5.2 per cent of its total revenue from payments. The company earned ₹3,238.3 crore during H1 FY26.

The PIDF scheme was rolled out to encourage deployment of payments acceptance infrastructure in Tier-III to Tier-VI locations, northeastern states of the country and Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.