Key infrastructure sector growth slows down to 6-month low of 3.5% in April

Coal production growth declined to 9 per cent in April this year, according to the official data released on Wednesday

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 31 2023 | 5:16 PM IST
The production growth of eight key infrastructure sectors slowed down to a six-month low of 3.5 per cent in April 2023 due to a decline in the output of crude oil, natural gas, refinery products and electricity.

The core sector growth was 9.5 per cent in April 2022 while in March 2023 the key infra sectors recorded a growth rate of 3.6 per cent. The growth rate in April 2023 is the lowest since October 2022 when the sectors expanded by 0.7 per cent.

Coal production growth declined to 9 per cent in April this year, according to the official data released on Wednesday.

Fertiliser production soared by 23.5 per cent, steel by 12.1 per cent and cement output by 11.6 per cent in April, the data showed.

Topics :Coal productionInfrastructure sectorinfrastructure

First Published: May 31 2023 | 6:10 PM IST

